* Upbeat earnings, Spain's bill auction, German data lift sentiment

* Hawkish sounding BOC helps spark loonie rally

* Asian shares set to follow positive Wall St lead

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, April 18 The safe-haven yen stayed under pressure in Asia on Wednesday, having suffered a broad decline overnight as a revival in risk appetite saw Wall Street score its biggest gains in a month.

Upbeat earnings from companies such as Coca-Cola, Spain's successful attempt at raising money in the debt market and an unexpectedly strong reading of German investor confidence all worked towards boosting market confidence.

The dollar rose as high as 81.02 yen, pulling further away from Monday's trough of 80.29, while the euro rose to 106.35 yen, well off Monday's low around 104.62.

Against the greenback, the single currency made only modest gains, with investors perhaps still cautious ahead of Spain's bond sale on Thursday. It last stood at $1.3125, off a high of $1.3173.

The clear winner overnight was the Canadian dollar, which got an unexpected boost from a hawkish-sounding Bank of Canada. That saw the U.S. dollar fall to C$0.9866 from a high of C$1.0011, bringing into focus this year's low of C$0.9842.

The BOC held its key rate at 1 percent as expected, but issued a statement that included explicit language on eventual rate increases for the first time since last July. That prompted some dealers to expect a rate hike as early as the first quarter of next year, rather than late 2013.

"Relative rate expectations should work in the CAD's favour particularly against the commodity currencies," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a client note.

The Australian dollar, in particular, could further underperform its Canadian peer if inflation data due next week supported views for a rate cut at the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) May 1 meeting.

The Aussie fell to C$1.0244 from a high of $1.0358, putting even more distance from the February peak of C$1.0783.

Overall, commodity currencies fared well thanks to the improved risk sentiment. The Australian dollar popped above $1.0400 from lows around $1.0305. It appeared to have found a solid base near $1.0200, even with the market bracing for a May 1 rate cut.

On the data front, China house prices for March are due at 0130 GMT. (Editing by Wayne Cole)