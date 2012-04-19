* Spanish key bond auction in focus
* PBOC to up liquidity supply at an appropriate time-Xinhua
* Aussie hits session high on the report, retreats later
* Yen lower on toushin, importer-related flows
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, April 19 The yen inched lower on Thursday
after commodity currencies briefly shot up on hopes China will
soon ease policy, and as flows from Japanese importers and
'toushin' investment trusts pressured it against the U.S.
dollar, traders said.
The euro is set to come under fresh pressure and test its
long-standing support at $1.30 later in the session as
Spain tests investors' confidence in its debt-ridden economy
when it tries to sell new two- and 10-year bonds.
The dollar rose 0.2 percent to 81.38 yen, near its
highest level in about 10 days, with traders citing flows
related to a launch of a large toushin by a Japan investment
bank.
"The dollar was pushed towards 80 yen this week, but its
solid rebound well above 81 yen underscores its underlying
strength making it hard for speculators to bet against it," said
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ analyst Teppei Ino.
The yen grappled with the top of the Ichimoku cloud on the
daily charts, with traders citing stop losses above 81.60 and
mild resistance at the 21-day moving average at 81.87. Key
resistance loomed at the Ichimoku kijun line at 82.24.
"Toushin-related inflows may also be a factor helping (the
dollar) rise in the Asian session," Ino said. Some traders also
cited dollar-buying into the local fix by Japanese importers
that helped support the greenback against the yen.
Tokyo importers' purchases of fossil fuels have soared in
the wake of the Fukushima nuclear disaster in March 2011 as all
but one of the country's 54 nuclear reactors have gone offline.
The Australian dollar gained 0.3 percent to 84.40 yen
, trading in the middle of the recent ranges against
the yen, helped by a broader jump in the Aussie on a China state
media report which at first raised hopes of an immediate cut to
banks' reserve requirements.
But the full report by Xinhua merely said the Chinese
central bank had pledged to increase liquidity supply "at an
appropriate time."
This saw the Aussie dollar jump about 0.3 percent to a
session high of $1.0388, before ceding some ground to
last trade slightly higher at $1.0359, a touch above its New
York close of $1.0348.
ALL EYES ON SPAIN
Trader attention turned firmly to the key Spanish bond
auction, which follows an abrupt relaxation of its deficit
targets earlier this month and comes amid mounting doubts about
the health of the country's banking system.
Thursday's auction comes after the 10-year bond yield jumped
above 6 percent earlier this week, fuelling worries over the
sustainablity of Spanish public finances.
"The market direction will once again likely be steered by
euro zone peripheral stress. The big litmus test will be today's
Spain bond auctions," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note.
"A decent result, especially as liquidity improves following
Easter holidays, could be a swing factor," they said.
The euro did not move a notch, standing firm at $1.3118
, having recovered from a dip to $1.3058. It looked well
supported around $1.3000, but could struggle above $1.3200 with
the April 12 high of $1.3213 likely to prove a stiff resistance.
The modest recovery in the euro saw the dollar index retreat
to 79.578 from Wednesday's high of 79.861.
(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Chris Gallagher and
Jonathan Hopfner)