* Dollar struggles at 3-week lows vs basket of currencies
* NZD survives RBNZ's attempt to talk down currency
* Yen keeps eye on BOJ policy meeting on Friday
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, April 26 The U.S. dollar floundered at
three-week lows against a basket of major currencies on
Thursday, having fallen prey to the Federal Reserve's dovish
stance on policy.
On the other hand, the New Zealand dollar showed remarkable
resilience even after the country's central bank warned it could
consider cutting interest rates if it remained so strong.
The dollar index was last at 79.020, having fallen as
low as 78.995 after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central
bank would not hesitate to launch another round of bond buying
if the economy needed it.
The Fed has previously engaged in two rounds of assets
purchases totalling $2.3 trillion, known as quantitative easing,
to drive down interest rates and stimulate the economy.
"Despite its projections that GDP growth will pick up, the
FOMC expects unemployment to remain well above target by the end
of 2014. This means that there is scope for further monetary
easing down the road, especially if the recovery falters," said
Philip Marey, strategist at Rabobank.
This saw the euro hit a three-week high of $1.3237,
bringing in focus a band of resistance at $1.3370/90 seen in
late March and early April. It last stood at $1.3227.
The Canadian dollar rose to a seven-month high against the
greenback, which fell as far as C$0.9824. Sterling held
near a 7-1/2 month high at $1.6183 even after data showed
Britain's economy falling into its second recession since the
financial crisis.
Against the yen, the dollar retreated from a high of 81.71
to 81.30. But it stayed in a 80.30/81.80 range seen in
the past few sessions.
The Japanese currency is unlikely to make much headway ahead
of a Bank of Japan policy meeting on Friday. According to
sources familiar with the central bank's thinking, the BOJ is
likely to ease monetary policy on Friday by boosting asset
purchases by up to 10 trillion yen ($123 billion).
Meanwhile, the New Zealand dollar traded at $0.8150
, having popped to a high of $0.8176 as the markets
covered short positions after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand
kept rates unchanged at a record low 2.5 percent as expected.
RBNZ Governor Alan Bollard, however, said the local dollar
was still high despite recent falls in commodity prices, and
warned that would influence future policy.
"Whilst this at face value opens the door for policy easing,
we see this as largely (another) attempt to jawbone the currency
lower," said Michael Turner, strategist at RBC Capital Markets.
"In our view, further easing would only be justified by
renewed deterioration in global growth prospects; given the
reasonable state of the domestic economy, any easing now would
risk hampering the deleveraging process. As such, we continue to
think the next move is a hike."
Still, rate markets were now pricing in a one-in-five chance
of a cut at the next RBNZ meeting and 7 basis points of easing
over the next 12 months.
The Australian dollar was spared much of the drama, holding
at $1.0361. It has risen in the past two sessions from
a low of $1.0247, hit after tame inflation data cleared the way
for a rate cut next week.
(Editing by Wayne Cole)