* Dollar struggles at 3-week lows vs basket of currencies
* Euro tackles major retracement levels
* Yen keeps eye on BOJ policy meeting on Friday
* Canadian dollar hits fresh 7-month peak
* NZD undermined after RBNZ's attempt to talk down currency
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, April 26 The U.S. dollar floundered at
three-week lows against a basket of major currencies on
Thursday, after the Federal Reserve did little to alter the
perception that it remained deeply committed to a dovish policy
stance.
While the Fed's policy meeting turned out to be a bit of an
anti-climax to many market players, a fall in euro zone
sovereign yield spreads overnight also helped to push the euro
up above its peak last week to test major resistance levels.
The dollar index stood at 79.026, having fallen as
low as 78.995 after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central
bank would not hesitate to launch another round of bond buying
if the economy needed it.
"Despite its projections that GDP growth will pick up, the
FOMC expects unemployment to remain well above target by the end
of 2014. This means that there is scope for further monetary
easing down the road, especially if the recovery falters," said
Philip Marey, strategist at Rabobank.
Fresh projections released by the Fed also showed that
support for a rate hike before 2014 among policymakers did not
increase from January, disappointing dollar bulls who had hoped
for the possibility of an earlier exit from easy policy.
The dollar's fall saw the euro hit a three-week high of
$1.3234, near major resistance around $1.3240, which is a
50 percent retracement of its decline from late Feb to Apr. 16
and a 61.8 percent of its decline from the March 27 peak to the
same low.
A break of that level could bring into focus a band of
resistance at $1.3370/90 seen in late March and early April. It
last stood at $1.3227.
Debt yields of Spain and France eased sharply from recent
highs on Wednesday, although Italian debt had less luck due to
caution ahead of a debt auction by Rome on Friday.
The dollar also eased 0.2 percent against the yen to 81.17
yen, though it stayed in a 80.30/81.80 range seen in the
past few sessions ahead of the BOJ's policy meeting on Friday.
The Japanese currency is unlikely to make much headway ahead
of the meeting. Sources familiar with the central bank's
thinking, said the BOJ is likely to ease monetary policy on
Friday by boosting asset purchases by up to 10 trillion yen
($123 billion).
Some traders feel the market is already heavily short the
yen as further BOJ easing has been hyped in the market for many
weeks and there is room for the yen to rebound.
But others say the BOJ is likely to stay under pressure to
ease even after Friday's meeting.
"The chance of the BOJ achieving its policy goal of one
percent inflation still looks remote. This leaves Japan standing
out with its easy policy bias as some other countries like
Canada and Britain are starting to worry about inflation," said
Katsunori Kitakura, associate general manager of market making
at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.
The Bank of Canada last week signaled it may withdraw
stimulus while minutes of the Bank of England's policy meeting
also suggested another asset purchase is no longer on the
horizon.
The Canadian dollar indeed extended its rally to hit a fresh
seven-month peak against the greenback hit on Wednesday, with
the U.S. dollar falling as far as C$0.9822.
Sterling held near a 7-1/2 month high at $1.6183 even after
data showed Britain's economy falling into its second recession
since the financial crisis.
Meanwhile, the New Zealand dollar eased slightly to $0.8160
, after RBNZ Governor Alan Bollard said the local dollar
was still high despite recent falls in commodity prices, and
warned that would influence future policy.
Earlier it had popped to a high of $0.8176 as the markets
covered short positions after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand
kept rates unchanged at a record low 2.5 percent as expected.
Rate markets were now pricing in a one-in-five chance of a
cut at the next RBNZ meeting.
The Australian dollar was spared much of the drama, holding
at $1.0361. It has risen in the past two sessions from
a low of $1.0247, hit after tame inflation data cleared the way
for a rate cut next week.
