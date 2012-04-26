* Spain hit by two-notch downgrade by S&P
* Euro sheds some 60 pips after Spanish downgrade
* BOJ next in focus, size of expected easing in question
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, April 27 The euro suffered a drubbing
early in Asia on Friday after Standard & Poor's hit Spain with a
two-notch credit rating downgrade, while the yen could go either
way depending on the scale of easing delivered by the Bank of
Japan later.
The euro skidded to $1.3179, from $1.3236 late in New
York, pulling away from a 3-1/2 week high of $1.3264. This has
put the single currency on track to end the week in the red.
Against the yen, the single currency fell to 106.86
from New York's 107.15.
Standard & Poor's cut its credit rating on Spain to BBB-plus
from A and gave it a negative outlook, warning it expects the
government's budget deficit to deteriorate even more than
previously thought due to economic contraction.
"The euro was hit by the wrath of the ratings agency at the
end of the NY trading day," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a
client note.
S&P also affirmed its BBB-plus rating for Ireland but said
its negative outlook meant there is a one-in-three chance it
could cut the rating in 2012 or 2013.
With the euro under renewed pressure, the dollar index
popped up to 79.207, from a 3-1/2 week low of 78.823
plumbed Thursday. The greenback though was little changed on the
Japanese currency at 81.07 yen versus 80.95 in New York.
According to sources familiar with the Bank of Japan's
thinking, the central bank is likely to boost asset purchases by
up to 10 trillion yen ($123 billion) and may also extend the
maturity of government bonds it targets to around three years.
However, there is no consensus yet within the central bank
on whether it should increase its 30 trillion yen asset-buying
programme by the usual 5 trillion yen increment, or by double
that amount - as it did in February - for greater market effect.
Analysts said any bigger-than-expected asset-buying plan
should cement the yen's status as a funding currency for carry
trades, pushing it lower and lifting higher-yielding currencies
such as the Australian dollar.
Equally, a restrained move by the BOJ would likely see the
yen turn higher once more.
The Aussie last traded at $1.0360, having slipped
from Thursday's session high of $1.0399 in sympathy with the
euro's decline.
Markets will also be keeping an eye on a batch of Japanese
data including consumer inflation at 2330 GMT, industrial
production and retail sales at 2350 GMT.
Later in the day, Italy will sell up to 6.25 billion euros
of bonds. The market is pinning its hopes on support from
domestic banks, which has helped Italy push auctions through,
even when spiralling concerns last November threatened to tip
the country into a Greek-style debt crisis.
"A poor auction will likely put EURUSD back under downward
pressure," BNP Paribas analysts said.
