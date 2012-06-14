* Euro's short-covering rally stalls
* Worries grow Italy may be to big to bail for euro zone
* Spanish rating downgrades undermine euro
* Kiwi off 1-month high after RBNZ keeps rates
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, June 14 The euro was capped in Asia on
Thursday after two days of gains on short covering as market
players looked to Italy's bond auction later in the day amid
concerns external support may become necessary for the euro
zone's third-largest economy.
The euro rose in the past two days as traders pared
extremely bearish positions ahead of Sunday's crucial Greek
election and after disappointing U.S. retail sales data weighed
on the dollar.
Still, the currency remains under heavy pressure with a
sharp rise in German bunds in the past few days raising worries
that even Germany can no longer shoulder the snowballing cost of
the debt crisis if Italy has to ask for help.
"The fact that bunds were sold for two days in a row is
deeply disturbing. Investors may be starting to cut exposure to
the entire euro area. And if you look at what's happening in
Europe, it's hard to think they won't do that," said Daisuke
Uno, chief strategist at SMBC.
The euro last stood at $1.2570, having risen as high
as $1.2611 on Wednesday but a three-notch downgrade of Spain's
credit ratings by Moody's was enough to bring the short-covering
to an end.
"This is now the lowest rating among the three main agencies
for Spain. This may augment the recent stress in the European
bond markets today and likely put the Italian bond auctions
today under greater scrutiny," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in
a note.
Italy is due to sell up to 4.5 billion euros of bonds later
on Thursday and its borrowing costs are expected to rise
sharply. The bond sale comes a day after the yield on its
one-year notes hit a six-month high of 3.97 percent at a debt
auction.
Saddled with the world's fourth-largest debt pile and a
shrinking economy, Italy is again in the markets' firing line as
reforms undertaken by its unelected government have stalled and
no clear strategy has emerged in Europe to halt the broader debt
crisis.
EXIT FROM EURO?
Fears of a euro zone break-up could intensify if Greek
elections on Sunday set Athens on the road to an exit the single
currency bloc.
The election outcome is too close to call for now. Syriza,
the leftist party opposed to austerity measures, and the New
Democracy group, which backs Greece's international bailout, are
locked in a tight race.
"If the former coalition parties win the election, the euro
could rise 300 to 400 pips. But it will be capped below $1.30,
given that unlike before May (when the euro traded above $1.30),
there are worries about Spain and Italy now," said Minori
Uchida, chief currency analyst at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi
UFJ.
"On the other hand, if the Syriza wins, the euro is likely
to fall to a low hit earlier this month of $1.2280. But I doubt
the euro will test new lows just because of that. The market
will see how they will negotiate with the troika," Uchida said,
referring to the European Commission, the European Central Bank
and the International Monetary Fund.
Against the yen, the euro stood at 99.85, not far
off an overnight peak around 100.11, with Japanese exporters
bids lined up above 100 yen.
The dollar fetched 79.45 yen, off Monday's high of
79.92 yen, again with Japanese exporters' offers above 80 yen
capping the U.S. currency.
Commodity currencies had a tougher time with the Australian
dollar once again retreating from parity against the
greenback. It last stood at $0.9960.
The New Zealand currency slipped to $0.7750 from a
one-month high of $0.7808 hit on Wednesday.
The kiwi lost a few pips after the Reserve Bank of New
Zealand said a weak economy and an uncertain global outlook
meant rates need to stay at record lows.
As expected, the RBNZ kept rates unchanged at 2.5 percent for
a 10th straight meeting.
"We didn't think the Reserve Bank would cut rates, but that
they would be ready to react strongly if we did get quite a
serious development in the European debt crisis," said Nick
Tuffley, chief economist at ASB Bank.
"They are waiting to see what that outcome will be. If Europe
continues to muddle through, we don't believe rates will go up
until March next year at the earliest."
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Antoni
Slodkowski in Tokyo; Editing by Kim Coghill)