* Dollar index holds near 1 week high
* USD/JPY at 5-wk high, traders cite Japan's fiscal woes
* Euro, commodity currencies steady after big declines
* Growth worries, banks' ratings downgrade sap risk appetite
* Merkel, Hollande, Monti, Rajoy meet at 1200 GMT
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOYKO, June 22 The dollar held near a one-week
high against a basket of major currencies on Friday, supported
by a long-anticipated ratings downgrade of the world's major
banks by Moody's while traders await the meeting of European
leaders later in the day.
Overnight, the dollar staged its biggest rally in more than
three months after key surveys of business activity from China
to the euro zone and the United States darkened the outlook for
the world economy.
Traders favoured the greenback, having sold it before the
Federal Reserve meeting earlier in the week as they hedged
against a small possibility that the bank would take aggressive
quantitative easing steps.
Instead, it announced the continuation of its "Operation
Twist" which sells short-term bonds and buys longer-term
securities, prompting traders to buy back the dollar, which is
widely viewed as a safe asset, as concerns over the global
economy once again came to the fore.
This brought the dollar index to 82.288, after
rallying nearly 1 percent in the previous session. It stalled at
82.398, failing to decisively breach the 50 percent retracement
of the fall from 83.542 to 81.186 sustained in June.
"Investors sought shelter in safe haven assets after the
Moody's downgrade, which reminded them that the euro zone
problems have morphed into a very serious global crisis," said a
senior spot trader at a major Japanese bank based in Tokyo.
Against the yen, the greenback rose 0.3 percent, hitting a
5-week high above 80.44 yen, extending its hefty gains
made the day before.
The move was highly unusual, traders noted, as the yen
normally tends to gain in times of heightened uncertainty, and
suggests that investors are still fretting over Japan's economic
problems and expect further easing from the Bank of Japan.
"Short-term accounts and hedge funds sold off the yen as
Japan's fiscal woes once again came into light, with the ruling
party split over a vote on a sales tax hike," said the trader.
Bickering in the ruling Democratic Party of Japan, which may
lead to a snap election, will further undermine the unpopular
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's ability to tackle the
country's massive debt, twice the size of its $5 trillion
economy.
Gains in the pair were also attributed to light
short-covering and buying aimed at triggering stop losses
looming around 80.56.
Some dealers targeted 80.91 as the pair's immediate
resistance, corresponding to the 50 percent retracement of the
decline from this year's high at 84.187 to the low of 77.652.
Market participants speculated that if the tax bill is
passed, there would be even more pressure on the central bank to
loosen its policy further to offset the impact of the tax on the
world's third-largest economy.
SHIFTING AWAY
The shift away from riskier assets came after China's
factory sector shrank for an eighth straight month, business
activity in the euro area contracted for a fifth month and U.S.
manufacturing grew at its slowest pace in 11 months.
As a result, the euro stood at $1.2559, having pulled
away from this week's peak of $1.2748 set on Monday. It came
close to testing major support at $1.2520, a low carved out in
early Asian trade on Monday in reaction to initial Greek exit
poll results.
Traders said a break of $1.2520 would signal that a top at
around $1.2748 has formed, opening the way for a downside test
to as far as $1.2290, the low for this month set on June 1.
Commodity currencies were hit hard as well, with the
Australian dollar licking wounds after suffering its biggest
one-day percentage fall in six months.
The Aussie bought $1.0054, having dropped more than
1.3 percent from Thursday's high of $1.0205. Good support is
seen at $0.9979, the 38.2 percent retracement of its June 1-20
rally.
Keeping investors on edge, Moody's late in New York on
Thursday cut the credit ratings of 15 global banks including
JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley.
If there was any solace to be found, it was that Morgan
Stanley's rating was cut by two notches to Baa1, instead of a
bigger three-notch downgrade that Moody's had threatened in
February, traders said.
"The focus now turns to the EU FinMin meeting and mini EU
Summit of the leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Spain
today," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note, adding this
meeting should lay the groundwork for the EU leaders summit next
week.
Friday's meeting will search for ways to achieve fiscal and
banking union in the euro zone and, more urgently, it may also
be the occasion for Spain to formally request assistance of up
to 100 billion euros for its struggling banks.
BNP analysts said any positive noises from the meeting
should reaffirm their expectations for the euro to rise against
the greenback from here as the market remained vulnerable to a
short squeeze in the euro and a U.S. dollar sell-off.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua and Krishna Kumar in Sydney;
Editing by Ramya Venugopal and Daniel Magnowski)