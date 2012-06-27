* Euro going nowhere fast with crucial summit around the
corner
* Market expectations low for any breakthrough at the
meetings
* What a time to sell bonds -- Italy steps up to tap market
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, June 28 The euro stayed on the backfoot
in Asia on Thursday, though its downside was seen limited lest
an impending summit of European leaders surprised markets with
concrete measures to tackle the region's debt crisis.
The single currency bought $1.2474, versus $1.2466
late in New York, still within easy reach of this week's trough
around $1.2441. It remained off a high of $1.2748 set early last
week.
Against the Australian dollar, the euro plumbed a near
four-month low at A$1.2352. On the yen, it bought
99.45, not far off a two-week trough of 98.74 set
earlier in the week.
"While we do not expected any material developments out of
the euro zone summit, we caution that because of the
increasingly low expectations surrounding the meetings, a small
bit of positive news could go a long way for the euro in the
short-term," said Christopher Vecchio, currency analyst at
DailyFX.
"As leaders convene in Brussels...trading should be largely
dependent on headlines rather than fundamentals or technicals,
and as such, volatility should be high."
The first press conference is scheduled at 2000 GMT, after a
working dinner, BNP Paribas analysts said.
Further dimming expectations of any breakthrough at the
talks, German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday brushed
aside increasingly shrill calls from Spain and Italy for
emergency action to lower their soaring borrowing costs.
European Union leaders go into the two-day meeting more
openly divided than at any time since the debt crisis erupted in
Greece in 2010 and spread over the euro zone.
With the euro floundering, the dollar index touched a
two-week high at 82.699. The greenback also held on to most of
its overnight gains on the yen to stand at 79.75.
However, that still left it lower on the week following Monday's
near 1 percent slide.
The U.S. dollar was also softer on the Australian currency,
which edged up to $1.0086, still trying to recover from
last week's drop from above $1.0200. Strong resistance is seen
around $1.0130, a level representing the 61.8 percent
retracement of its recent decline.
"We continue to prefer positioning for a weaker USD in
response to a slight positive surprise (at the summit)," said
analysts at BNP Paribas, adding they were staying long NZD/USD
position, targeting $0.8200 from $0.7780.
Markets will also be keeping a close eye on the outcome of
an Italian bond sale. Italy will test market appetite with up to
5.5 billion euros of five- and 10- year bonds on Thursday.
It'll probably have to pay dear to get the bonds away even
though demand is expected to be supported by domestic investors.
(Editing by Wayne Cole)