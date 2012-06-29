* ECB to be agent for rescue funds in operations-Van Rompuy
TOKYO, June 29 The euro surged 1.1 percent,
poised for its biggest daily jump in eight months, after
European leaders agreed on Friday to emergency action to lower
borrowing costs of Italy and Spain and to create a single
supervisory body for euro area banks.
A summit of the 17-nation currency zone agreed that its
rescue funds could be used to stabilise bond markets without
forcing countries that comply with EU budget rules to adopt
extra austerity measures or economic reforms.
"If what he (European Council chairman Herman Van Rompuy)
said was indeed agreed by EU leaders, that would clearly go
beyond market expectations and should be enough to stop risk
aversion in financial markets," said Hiroki Shimazu, senior
market economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
The common currency soared more than 1.2 percent on a flurry
of stop-loss buying to as high as $1.2628, pulling away
from a low of 1.2407 marked on Thursday. It later settled around
1.2573.
The leaders also agreed that the bloc's future permanent
bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), would be
able to lend directly to recapitalise banks without increasing a
country's budget deficit, and without preferential seniority
status.
The preferred creditor status of the ESM worried markets,
piling pressure on Spanish bonds, because investors were
concerned that if Spain were to default, the ESM would get paid
back first and there would not be enough money left to repay
private bondholders.
"Because market expectations on the summit were so
depressed, it was a bit like there was a drop of rain in the
desert," Ayako Sera, senior market economist at Sumitomo Mitsui
Trust Bank.
"Van Rompuy suggested that the EU is considering direct bank
recapitalisation of banks through the ESM. It seems like the
summit is moving in a favourable direction for markets," Sera
said.
Chartists pointed out, however, that the euro failed to
decisively move above the immediate resistance at 1.2617 - the
61.8 percent retracement of its slump over the past two weeks. A
clear break above the resistance and then 1.2630 would pave the
way for a return to last week's high at 1.2748.
Countries that request bond support from the rescue fund
would have to sign a memorandum of understanding setting out
their existing policy commitments and agreeing on a timetable.
But they would not face the intrusive oversight of a "troika" of
international lenders to which Greece, Ireland and Portugal have
been subjected, Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said.
Spain and Italy had earlier withheld their agreement to a
growth package at a European Union summit to demand emergency
steps to bring down their spiralling borrowing costs, which
threaten to force the third and fourth largest economies in the
euro zone out of the capital markets.
Against the yen, the euro jumped 1.1 percent to 99.86 yen,
pulling away from a low of 98.37 plumbed on
Thursday.
But the Japanese unit held its ground against the dollar as
Japanese exporters offloaded the U.S. currency in vast
quantities in end-of-quarter transactions, traders said.
As a result, the dollar dropped to a 1-1/2 week low against
the yen of 79.31.
High-beta Australian dollar hit a one-week high on the euro
zone news. The Aussie jumped 1.1 percent to $1.0152.
It has broken above solid resistance at $1.0128 - the 61.8
pct retracement of its June 20-25 fall - opening the door for a
return to last week's high of $1.0225.
With risk currencies and the yen on the offensive, the
dollar index - the gauge of the greenback's performance against
a basket of major currencies - dropped 1 percent to a one-week
low of 81.82, before steadying at 82.00.
WAITING FOR CHINA
After the summit euphoria drops off, markets will have to
contend with the latest reading on China's manufacturing sector.
Due on Sunday, the official survey of China's factories is
likely to show activity fell to seven-month lows in June.
Such an outcome would compound market concern that the
world's second-largest economy is stuck in a deeper and longer
downturn than previously expected, a negative for risk
sentiment.
Markets will also be bracing for a slew of U.S. data in a
holiday-shortened week ahead, culminating in the closely watched
non-farm payrolls data on Friday, July 6.
The latest jobless benefits claims report indicated the U.S.
job market was still struggling to gain traction. It came as
government data confirmed the U.S. economy grew only modestly in
the first quarter.
