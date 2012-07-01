* Euro steadier after posting best gains in eight months
* Markets still buoyed by Europe's move to resolve debt
crisis
* China PMI not as bad as feared; Europe, U.S. next in focus
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, July 2 The rally in the euro and
high-beta currencies took a breather on Monday as investors
looked for fresh reasons to extend a risk rally sparked by
initial euphoria over perceived progress in efforts to resolve
Europe's debt crisis.
Having surged some 1.7 percent on Friday -- its best one-day
gain in about eight months -- the single currency last traded at
$1.2656, just a tad below a one-week peak of $1.2693.
Markets cheered after euro zone leaders agreed on Friday to
let their rescue fund inject aid directly into stricken banks
and intervene on bond markets to support troubled members. They
also took a step towards banking union by pledging to create a
single banking supervisor.
Traders said gains in Asian stocks, which were poised to
rise, could further support the euro and commodity currencies in
the short term.
"The last two weekends' attempts at providing (market)
support -- Greek elections, EFSF funding for Spanish banks --
bought less than a day's worth of rally in risk assets,"
analysts at JPMorgan noted.
"This one should last a bit longer, as it achieved a lot
more, but will likely over the next month run into resistance
from weak economic data and some back sliding on the EMU summit
as official haggle over the details."
The market's immediate focus is the latest reading on
European and U.S. manufacturing sectors. China reported on
Sunday that its factory activity had slowed to seven-month lows
in June, although the outcome was not as bad as feared.
Commodity currencies, usually bought in times of heightened
risk demand, held onto most of Friday's gains. The Australian
dollar was at $1.0245, not far off a two-month high of
$1.0260 set on Friday, when it posted its biggest rally in seven
months.
Not surprisingly, both the safe-haven U.S. dollar and yen
nursed heavy losses. The dollar index was at 81.651,
having plunged nearly 1.5 percent on Friday to a one-week trough
of 81.430.
The greenback managed to outperform the yen, rising to 79.94
from Friday's low of 79.08. The euro fetched 101.19 yen
, well up from last week's trough of 98.34, while the
Aussie reached a fresh two-month high of 82.00 yen.
Also featuring this week will be a meeting of the European
Central Bank, when many expect it to cut interest rates by a
quarter point, while the Bank of England is likely to expand its
bond buying program.
