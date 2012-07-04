* ECB rate cut expectations to keep euro subdued
* Trading seen light due to U.S. holiday
* Aussie firm after strong retail sales data
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, July 4 The euro edged lower on bond
redemption-related selling on Wednesday, with some investors
stuck on the sidelines for the U.S. market holiday, while others
took positions before a European Central Bank policy meeting on
Thursday.
The euro dipped 0.1 percent to $1.2595, still holding
above the Tuesday's low of 1.2559. Immediate resistance loomed
at 1.2693, a high reached on Friday after European leaders
hammered out a deal to tackle the region's debt crisis.
Dealers said that selling coming from Tokyo names linked to
bond redemptions was weighing on the euro, pushing it 0.1
percent lower against the yen to 100.31.
The ECB is seen cutting interest rates to a record low on
Thursday but may need to do more to satisfy financial markets
already starting to wonder about the solidity of last week's
summit measures.
A string of weak data out of the United States and Europe
has spurred expectations of more stimulus from both the European
Central Bank and the Federal Reserve. This has encouraged the
market to use the euro and U.S. dollar as funding currencies for
carry trades, market players said.
"The consensus right now is a quarter-point cut, but some
are already speculating that the bank may surprise with a 0.5
percent move," said Teppei Ino, currency analyst at the Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
Analysts' views about the impact of the cut on the euro were
mixed, with some expecting the currency to gain on the back of
improved risk appetite following loosening of policy, although a
lower rate in itself would be euro negative.
The euro hit a one-week high following the euro zone summit
at 1.2693, but has shed some of those gains by now, as concerns
over Europe's rising unemployment, political disagreements and
slowing growth continued to weigh on sentiment.
For now, support for the euro was found between 1.2545 at
the 55-day moving average and the 21-day moving average at
1.2565.
Some market players were cautiously optimistic, although
suggested major risk events ahead would mean subdued currency
moves in the hours ahead.
"Although it is difficult to become too positive given the
still very significant downdraft to global growth, officials in
Europe have bought some time to get their collective house back
in order," said Mitul Kotecha, head of global foreign exchange
strategy for Credit Agricole in Hong Kong.
"It is difficult to see much of a market move ahead of the
ECB Council meeting and US June jobs report this week," he said.
This is why most market participants expected the euro to
consolidate between $1.2560-1.2660 in the lead-up to the ECB
meeting. Trading was already lighter than usual and likely to
remain so with the United States closed for Independence Day.
Underscoring traders' lack of conviction in the single
currency, it fell to a 4-1/2 month low against the Australian
dollar around A$1.2201.
The risk-sensitive Aussie also reached two-month highs on
the greenback at $1.0371 on stronger-than-expected
Australian retail sales data.
Aussie was already supported after the Reserve Bank of
Australia kept rates steady on Tuesday and following Friday's
deal by European leaders to resolve their debt crisis.
(Additional reporting by Reuters FX analyst Rick Lloyd; Editing
by Eric Meijer)