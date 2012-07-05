* Euro hits 5-wk lows vs USD, lifetime lows on AUD, NZD
* ECB underwhelms, China surprises with rate cut
* U.S. non-farm payrolls next event risk
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, July 6 The euro struggled at five-week
lows on the greenback and life-time troughs against commodity
currencies like the Australian dollar on Friday as markets were
underwhelmed by the European Central Bank's latest attempt to
bolster the region's economy.
Traders, however, expect the selloff to pause in the lead up
to a closely-watched U.S. jobs data due at 1230 GMT. Analysts
polled by Reuters expect employers to have added 90,000 new
workers to their payrolls last month.
The single currency skidded to around $1.2364 and
A$1.2015, after the ECB delivered an expected cut in
interest rates, but steered clear of bolder moves such as
reviving its bond-buying programme. It was last at $1.2383 and
A$1.2044.
The euro even fell against sterling, which itself faced off
a Bank of England that launched a third round of monetary
stimulus. The single currency slid more than half a percent to a
seven-week low of 79.64 pence. The pound, however,
slumped to a one-week low on the greenback at $1.5501.
"The very dovish tone struck by ECB President Mario Draghi
suggests that the Governing Council will continue to carry out
its easing cycle in the second-half of the year, and we may see
the central bank implement a range of tools in the coming months
in an effort to stem the growing threat for a prolonged
recession," said David Song, currency analyst at DailyFX.
"We expect to see fresh 2012 lows in the EUR/USD as the
fundamental outlook for the region turns increasingly bleak."
A Reuters poll conducted after the latest ECB rate cut
showed economists expect more measures in coming months,
possibly including another round of cheap, long-term loans for
banks.
In contrast, high-beta currencies like the Australian dollar
survived a whippy overnight session, thanks in part to a
surprise interest rate cut by China.
The Aussie hit a fresh two-month high against its U.S.
counterpart at $1.0330, before slipping back slightly
to $1.0289. The Aussie has retraced 78.6 percent of its big fall
in May, but faces stiff resistance around $1.0300/50 -- a band
it traded in for much of April.
In just a matter of weeks, Beijing cut interest rates for a
second time and gave banks more leeway to set lending rates in a
move aimed at stimulating borrowing by creating a more
competitive environment.
China is Australia's single largest export market and any
action to stimulate the world's second biggest economy is
usually seen as positive for the Aussie, traders said.
However, Aussie-dollar bears argued the second rate cut
highlights the challenge China is grappling with in order to
avoid a hard economic landing.
Renewed weakness in the euro saw the dollar index
rally to 82.950, highs not seen since early June. Against the
yen, the dollar climbed to 79.890, having reached a
two-week high of 80.099 overnight.
"We suggest positioning for negative nonfarm payroll
surprises by being short USD versus other low-yielding major
currencies (EUR, GBP, or JPY)," Barclays Capital analysts said.
Any disappointment in the jobs data could see markets price
in a higher probability of more bond-buying or QE3 from the
Federal Reserve, a negative for the dollar.
(Editing by Wayne Cole)