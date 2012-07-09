* Euro, commodity currencies hold ground vs USD
* Short-covering helping keep euro off two-year trough
* China trade data key to risk sentiment in Asia
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, July 10 The euro hovered above two-year
lows in Asia on Tuesday, while commodity currencies also held
their ground on the greenback with investors reluctant to take
big positions ahead of China trade figures.
Due later in the day, the June numbers will be closely
watched to gauge Beijing's ability to avoid a deep economic
downturn. Data on Monday showed consumer and producer prices
eased more than expected, providing scope for more policy action
to support the slowing economy.
The euro traded at $1.2320, having on Monday slid as
far as $1.2225 -- a low not seen since mid-2010. It remained
within sight of the 2010 trough around $1.1876.
Traders said support for the single currency came mainly
from short-covering, given that the risk for the euro remained
on the downside due to the region's ongoing debt crisis and
economic woes.
European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny warned on
Monday uncertainty about when the euro zone's permanent bailout
fund will take effect and about a European banking union is
breeding disappointment.
The rescue fund, or ESM, was approved with large majorities
in Germany's lower and upper house thanks to opposition support,
but must now be endorsed by the German Constitutional Court and
head of state before German ratification is complete.
"We are still short EUR/USD and EUR/GBP irrespective of the
risk of a short covering," said Sebastien Galy, strategist at
Societe Generale.
Euro zone finance ministers were meeting in Brussels late on
Monday and set to grant Spain an extra year to reach its deficit
targets in exchange for further budget savings. But they
remained far from pinning down details of bank rescues and
emergency bond buying that are of greater concerns to markets.
The euro's resilience, for now, saw the dollar index
retreat to 83.117, from a five-week peak of 83.431 set on
Friday. Still, it remained within easy reach of the June 1 high
of 83.542. A break above would take it back to levels not seen
since mid-2010.
Against the yen, the dollar fetched 79.55, having so
far this month carved out a thin range of 79.31 and 80.10.
High-beta currencies also got a bit of a reprieve with the
Australian dollar at $1.0210, off Monday's low of
$1.0155. The Aussie remained near the floor of an uptrend
channel drawn from the June 1 trough, but could very well test
that support if China's trade data disappoints.
China is Australia's single largest export market and the
health of the world's second biggest economy is always a key
mover of the commodity currency.
"Import growth will be important and a reading above the
8-10 percent region would be supportive of commodity
currencies," BNP Paribas analysts wrote in a client note.
"This coupled with a dovish Fed leads us to maintain a
bullish view on the commodity currencies and to continue
favouring long NZD/USD, targeting 0.8200."
