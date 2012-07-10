* Meeting of finance ministers does little to buoy euro
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, July 10 The euro fell and hovered
near a two-year low on Tuesday after a meeting of euro zone
finance ministers offered no positive surprises, while the
Australian dollar sagged after disappointing Chinese import
data.
Euro zone ministers agreed to grant Spain an extra year --
until 2014 -- to reach its deficit reduction targets in exchange
for further budget savings and set the parameters of an aid
package for Madrid's ailing banks.
But they made no apparent progress on activating the bloc's
rescue funds to intervene in bond markets to bring down the
spiralling borrowing costs for Spain and Italy.
The euro dipped 0.2 percent from late U.S. trade to $1.2294
, edging back in the direction of a two-year low of
$1.2225 hit the previous day on trading platform EBS.
"I think we have a long ways to go before we reach the stage
at which policymakers will be ready to act, particularly as it
relates to potential bond purchases in the secondary market,"
said Todd Elmer, currency strategist for Citi in Singapore.
Market expectations for the euro zone finance ministers'
meeting had not been high to begin with, but the outcome
highlights a seeming lack of urgency on the part of
policymakers, Elmer said.
"This weighs on risk appetite and translates to a stronger
dollar and a stronger yen. I think that trend is likely to
continue in the days ahead," he added.
The euro fell 0.2 percent against the yen to 97.77 yen
, not far from a one-month low of 97.48 yen that had
been hit on Monday.
There was talk of euro offers at levels above $1.2325, while
Japanese exporters were said to be looking to sell the euro on
any rallies against the yen.
Some market players with short euro positions bought the
euro on Tuesday morning to cover their positions but the single
currency still looks vulnerable, said Hiroshi Maeba, head of FX
trading Japan for UBS in Tokyo.
"Since the market is still short (the euro), it might
attract some bids in the near term and rebound a little more,"
Maeba said, adding that such short-covering likely helped
support the euro after its two-year low on Monday.
"But I think the euro's overall trend is still toward the
downside," Maeba said.
The euro has taken a hit after the European Central Bank cut
interest rates last week, and a renewed rise in Spanish bond
yields suggests that there has been little let-up in investor
concern over Spain's fiscal health or the euro zone's sovereign
debt crisis.
Spanish 10-year bond yields have recently risen back above
the critical 7 percent level seen as unsustainable in the
long-term.
CHINA TRADE DATA
The Australian dollar slipped versus the greenback after
China's trade data disappointed some in the market that had been
expecting stronger import numbers.
China's imports in June grew at half the expected pace,
underscoring concerns that China's economy and domestic demand
are cooling quickly even though exports growth was slightly
better than expected.
The Aussie dollar initially pushed higher on the data but
then quickly retreated and fell to an intraday low.
The Aussie dollar was last down 0.3 percent on the day at
$1.0173.
China is Australia's single largest export market and the
health of the world's second biggest economy is always a key
mover of the commodity currency.
The U.S. dollar dipped 0.1 percent against the yen to 79.53
yen, holding within a roughly 79.08 yen to 80.10 yen
range seen since late June.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)