By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, July 12 The dollar enjoyed a short-lived
rise against the yen on Thursday after the Bank of Japan
refrained from easing policy but made a technical change to its
asset buying programme.
The BOJ stood pat as expected, despite moves in that
direction last week by central banks in the euro zone, Britain
and China. It held its key policy rate in a range of zero to 0.1
percent by a unanimous vote, though it did tweak its
asset-buying and lending programme.
Japan's central bank maintained the total size at 70
trillion yen ($879 billion) but pledged to buy more short-term
securities while reducing the amount it offers under fixed-rate
market operations.
"The BOJ was widely expected not to do anything at all, and
when they did something, there was an initial reaction to it,
but the move was short-lived as the forex market assessed the
net effect of the bank's technical changes," said Kimihiko
Tomita, head of foreign exchange for State Street Global Markets
in Tokyo,
The greenback shot up as high as 79.97 yen after the
BOJ's decision was announced, but just as quickly erased the
move and was last trading at 79.47 yen, about 10 ticks below its
level before the announcement.
Technical support was said to lie at its 200-day moving
average at 79.01 yen, but the dollar was still well shy of its
June 25 high of 80.63 yen, with Japanese exporters poised to
sell on any move around 80 yen, traders said.
The euro remained under pressure against the dollar, trading
at $1.2242. It tumbled overnight to a two-year low of
$1.2212 on the EBS trading platform after minutes of last
month's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting revealed that the economy
would have to worsen further before the Fed took any more easing
steps.
The euro has fallen about 5.5 percent so far this year,
already exceeding losses chalked up in 2011, when it declined
more than 3 percent.
Adding to investor uncertainty about Europe's progress to
address its debt crisis, it appeared there would be no quick
judgment from a German court on the euro zone's bailout fund.
Apart from concerns over the area's decision-making process,
last week's interest rate cut by the European Central Bank also
undermined the euro, raising chances it may become a funding
currency of choice for buying higher-yielding assets.
In Spain, anti-austerity protests in Madrid turned violent
after that country unveiled new measures to slash 65 billion
euro from the public deficit by 2014 as Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy yielded to EU pressure to attempt avoiding a full state
bailout.
Europe's continuing woes and the Fed minutes helped send the
dollar index soaring to a two-year high of 83.610
overnight, though it eased slightly to 83.497 in Asia.
The dollar index could move for a test of its 2010 peak at
88.71, while the euro dropped towards 1.20 in the near term,
traders said.
BEARISH JOBS REPORT HITS AUSSIE
The Australian dollar tumbled after data showed an
unexpected drop in Australian employment in June, adding to
concerns about its economic outlook prompted by a slowdown in
China, Australia's biggest trading partner.
The Australian dollar was last down 0.8 percent from late
U.S. trade on Wednesday at $1.0166, down from around
$1.0240 just before the data were released, as investors priced
in a greater chance of further interest rate reductions.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut rates in both May
and June to take them to 3.5 percent, but held steady at its
July meeting. On Thursday, RBA Deputy Governor Philip Lowe
underscored that the recently strong local currency has pushed
down prices of imported goods and helped restrain inflation
Speaking at an economic conference, Lowe said the high
Aussie dollar had played an important role in stabilising the
economy and it was hard to argue that the unit was over-valued
given Australia's very high terms of trade.
