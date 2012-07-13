DIARY - Today in Washington - Feb 21
0830/1330: The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for February.
* Moody's cuts Italy ratings ahead of debt sale
* Euro hovers near previous day's 2-year low
* Aussie dollar rises after China's GDP meets expectations (Updates levels)
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, July 13 The euro hovered near a two-year low versus the dollar on Friday after Moody's cut Italy's credit rating, while the Australian dollar rose as China's second quarter growth met expectations.
The Australian dollar rose 0. 3 percent to $1.01 69, boosted by data showing that China's economy grew 7.6 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier. China's economic health is always a key Australian dollar driver because China is Australia's single largest export market.
While today's result was the slowest pace of Chinese economic growth in three years, the reading was exactly in line with expectations and came as a relief to markets, which had been worried about the risks of a weaker result.
"I think a soft landing would be the most reasonable expectation about the outlook," said Daisuke Karakama, market economist for Mizuho Corporate Bank in Tokyo.
"I don't think there is much need to worry about for China, which is a country that can afford to implement fiscal measures quickly," Karakama said, referring to the potential for government spending to boost growth.
The euro held steady at $1.220 3, not far from a two-year low of $1.2166 hit on trading platform EBS the previous day.
The single currency dipped to as low as $1.2181 earlier on Friday, after Moody's cut Italy's credit rating by two notches.
Moody's warned it could further downgrade the new Baa2 rating, which stands just two notches above junk status, if Italy's access to debt markets dried up.
The timing of the downgrade is particularly bad as it comes just hours before Italy heads to the debt market to raise 5.25 billion euros.
"It's probably going to be a factor weighing on Italian bond yields and weighing on European fears. It's a sign of the times, I suspect we'll be seeing this for a long time to come - ratings downgrades for key European countries," said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital Markets.
Immediate support for the euro is expected around $1.2151, wthe June 29, 2010 low, with another support level around $1.1876 a low struck on June 7, 2010.
In addition, there was some talk of an option barrier in the euro at $1.2150. That suggests that options players may bid for the euro if it drops close to that level and give the single currency some support.
With the euro languishing, the safe-haven dollar held near a two-year peak hit against a basket of major currencies the previous day.
The dollar index stood at 83. 615. It had climbed to 83.829 on Thursday, the highest level since July 2010.
Against the yen, the dollar held steady at 79. 28 yen. (Additional reporting by Ian Chua and Thuy Ong in Sydney, Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
MEXICO CITY, Feb 20 Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has asked outgoing central bank chief Agustin Carstens to stay at his post until November, according to a spokesman at the president's office.
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Heavy machines maker General Electric Co agreed to supply 82 turbines to Brazil's CER (Companhia de Energias Renováveis), which is building a wind power complex in the country, GE's Latin America head for wind power, Jean-Claude Robert, told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler)