* Dollar index sits just above critical retracement support
* Charts indicate dollar could be oversold
* Euro may gain further if German court oks rescue fund
* Yen near 3-1/2 month high,
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Sept 12 The U.S. dollar was stuck near
four-month lows against a basket of major currencies on
Wednesday after Moody's warned it could cut the credit rating of
the United States and on expectations of more stimulus measures
from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The euro was on hold after having rallied to four-month high
against the dollar on Tuesday though it could gain further if
Germany's Constitutional Court allows Germany to participate in
the euro zone's bailout fund. The ruling is due at 0800 GMT.
The dollar index fell to 79.794 on Tuesday, extending
its fall after Moody's said the United States could lose its
triple-A debt rating if next year's government budget talks do
not produce policies that gradually cut the country's debt. The
index last stood at 79.89.
"Although everyone has been aware of the potential risks in
the U.S. fiscal situation, a warning at this time was a bit of
surprise and triggered fresh selling," said Teppei Ino, currency
analyst at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
The dollar index is testing an important support at 79.75
which is the 38.2 percent retracement of the rise from its 2011
low to two-year high hit in July, and a break of that support
would strengthen the case that its long-term uptrend since last
year is over.
But the index might stage a rebound given some technical
signals that it is oversold. Its 14-day relative strength index
has fallen below 30, which suggests there is considerable chance
of a corrective rebound in the near future.
Although chances are slim that Germany's top court will
signal that Germany must change its constitution and hold a
referendum before it can take part in any further integration of
the European Union, such a ruling would drive the dollar higher.
Expectations that the Fed may embark on further stimulus
measures at its policy meeting ending on Thursday are likely to
keep the dollar under pressure for now.
The euro stood at $1.2851, near a four-month high of
$1.2872 hit on Tuesday.
Another potential source of disruption for the euro is a
general election in the Netherlands on Thursday, though latest
polls indicate radical anti-euro parties have lost the momentum
they had just a month ago.
The Japanese yen held near 3-1/2 month high against a
broadly weak U.S. dollar, trading at 77.78 yen per dollar
, near Tuesday's high of 77.70 per dollar.
If the dollar falls below its June 1 low of 77.652, that
could open the way for a test of this year's low around 76 yen,
though wariness about Japan's yen intervention would also grow
as well, market players said.