* Yen undermined by speculation of more BOJ easing
* Dollar supported after upbeat U.S. job, service-sector
data
* Euro stuck in range as market looks to when Spain asks for
help
* ECB seen on hold this time, eyes on Spanish bond auction
* Aussie hits 1-month low after retail sales data
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Oct 4 The yen slid to a two-week lows
against the dollar on Thursday after upbeat U.S. data and as
speculators grew wary in case the Bank of Japan surprises this
week by easing policy.
The euro held firm against the dollar as investors expected
the European Central Bank to keep rates on hold, though
uncertainty over Spain kept the currency hemmed in a familiar
range.
The dollar rose as high as 78.72 yen, a level last
seen on Sept. 19, when the BOJ unveiled an increase in its asset
purchase programme. It last stood at 78.57 yen, up 0.1 percent
from late U.S. levels.
The euro also rose to two-week high of 101.78 yen
before easing to 101.61 yen, still a gain of 0.4 percent and
tackling its 200-day moving average at 101.74 yen.
The BOJ, which only last month boosted its asset-buying
programme, has been under intense political pressure to offer
more stimulus to spur growth and weaken the yen.
Analysts generally expect the BOJ to stand pat at the Oct.
4-5 meeting to gauge the effects of its latest easing, but
pressure is expected to stay on ahead of its next policy meeting
on Oct 30 when it will also have an economic review.
Economy Minister Seiji Maehara said on Wednesday he would
like to talk to the BOJ to push the central bank to achieve its
de facto inflation target, noting he is entitled to attend the
BOJ's policy meeting if he wants to.
A source told Reuters that Maehara indeed plans to attend
the meeting this week, where as a government representative he
can comment on policy though he cannot vote on it.
"It may take a while before the BOJ will actually do
something. Still, market players are speculating about more
easing and you have to consider which side of position you
should take under such conditions," said Katsunori Kitakura,
associate general manager of market making at Sumitomo Mitsui
Trust Bank.
The U.S. currency was also helped by fairly upbeat U.S.
economic data on Wednesday, including larger-than-expected
increase in private-sector jobs and improvement in the service
sector.
The dollar's index against a basket of currencies held at
79.82, flat on the day but not far from three-week high
of 80.147 hit on Monday.
The next major focus of the market for the dollar will be
Friday's U.S. payroll data.
But investors will also look to the minutes of the Fed's
last policy meeting, where it decided on new mortgage bond
buying scheme, for any hint of the Fed's next moves, as its
Operation Twist is due to expire by the year-end.
REAL MOVER IN MADRID
Against the greenback, the euro ticked up 0.2 percent to
$1.2929, though it remained stuck in a $1.2800/3000 range
as investors look to when Spain will seek a bailout and trigger
the ECB's recently announced bond-buying programme.
Gain in the euro and other risk currencies coincided with
rise in U.S. stock futures, which some traders said was sparked
after Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney he went
beyond expectations in policy debate.
A victory by Romney is perceived to be positive for stocks
because the Republicans are seen more friendly to Wall Street.
With the Republican's grip of U.S. House of Representatives
seen intact after the election, deadlock over U.S "fiscal cliff"
is likely to persist if President Barack Obama is re-elected.
Looking ahead, The European Central Bank is expected to hold
interest rates when it meets on Thursday to allow time for new
details on the health of the euro zone economy and for Spain to
ask for aid.
"With very little expected for this ECB meeting, the real
market mover for the euro may be the Spanish bond auctions,"
said Mary Nicola, a strategist at BNP Paribas.
"Today's Spanish bond auctions will provide a litmus test for
the market's perception on Spain."
Madrid is looking to raise up to 4 billion euros ($5.2
billion) by selling three bonds maturing 2014, 2015 and 2017.
The euro hit a fresh 3 1/2-month high against the Australian
dollar, which also slipped near last month's trough against the
U.S. dollar.
The Aussie last stood at $1.0230, up 0.1 percent
but it dropped earlier to a fresh one-month low of $1.0182 after
data showed Australian retail sales edged up only marginally in
August, although it was not far from market expectations.
Mounting signs of slowdown in China, Australia's main trade
partner, prompted Australia's central bank to cut interest rates
this week and leave the door ajar for more.