By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Oct 5 The euro eased but still held
near a two-week high versus the dollar on Friday, finding
support after the European Central Bank said the previous day
that it was ready to buy bonds of troubled euro zone members.
The yen edged higher after the Bank of Japan kept monetary
policy unchanged and held off from additional easing measures.
The initial reaction was limited, however, as Friday's decision
was in line with expectations.
The euro traded at $1.3014, down 0.1 percent from
late U.S. trade on Thursday but still not very far from
Thursday's high of $1.3032 on trading platform EBS, its
strongest level since Sept. 21.
ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday that everything
was in place for the bank to buy the bonds of troubled euro zone
countries such as Spain and that conditions linked to it need
not be punitive.
But Draghi, who was speaking after the ECB left interest
rates unchanged at a record low 0.75 percent, offered no clues
as to when Spain might make a formal aid request that would
activate the programme.
Overall, traders seem to be waiting to sell the euro on
rallies, but they are reluctant to do so now since Spain is
considered likely to eventually seek assistance, said a trader
for a Japanese brokerage house in Tokyo.
"People who want to go short are looking to do so after a
Spanish request for aid triggers a rally in the euro," the
trader said, referring to traders who are eager to put on
bearish bets against the single currency.
In addition, the euro has been supported recently by the
unwinding of euro-bearish bets against currencies such as
sterling and the Australian dollar, he
said, adding that the single currency may continue to find
support until such buying subsides.
The euro eased 0.2 percent against the Australian dollar to
A$1.2675, but was still hovering near a four-month
high of A$1.2718 hit on Thursday.
BOJ STANDS PAT
The yen gained a mild boost after the BOJ kept monetary
settings unchanged after having loosened policy only last month,
in a move that was in line with market expectations.
The dollar changed hands at 78.33 yen, down 0.2 percent from
late U.S. trade on Thursday and off slightly from around 78.45
yen right before the BOJ's announcement.
Although the BOJ's decision to keep policy unchanged had
been expected, the yen rose as there had been a risk that the
central bank might surprise with another policy easing, said
Mitul Kotecha, head of global foreign exchange strategy for
Credit Agricole in Hong Kong.
"The Bank of Japan didn't move too long ago, but I think
since then, there's almost been an expectation that central
banks are going to keep on pushing on the monetary levers,"
Kotecha said.
"There was always an outside chance that we might see a
follow-up today," he added.
Japanese officials have been fretting about the strength of
the yen, which has remained resilient despite the BOJ's easing
last month.
Part of the reason is that the U.S. Federal Reserve's own
stimulus programme has made the greenback unattractive for many
investors.
At 1230 GMT, the U.S. will be releasing nonfarm payrolls
data for September. With the Fed aiming to reduce unemployment,
the market will closely watch the figures.