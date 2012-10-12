* Dollar up 0.1 pct on yen after US jobs data, Softbank news
* Euro steady after IMF backs giving Spain, Greece more time
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Oct 12 The euro steadied on Friday after
snapping a three-day decline the day before when the
International Monetary Fund said indebted euro zone economies
should have more time to cut budget deficits, while the yen
eased against the dollar after firm U.S. labour data.
Currency market participants will keep their eyes on
equities, which remain weighed down by concerns about weak
corporate earnings due to a slowdown in global growth.
The dollar was trading up 0.1 percent at 78.42 early
on Friday, recovering from its lowest against the yen since Oct.
1 at 77.94 yen on Thursday. It was buoyed by data showing
a sharp decline in initial U.S. jobless claims last week to the
lowest level in more than four and a half years.
News that Japanese wireless service provider Softbank Corp
may buy a majority stake in Sprint Nextel which
could at least be worth 1 trillion yen ($12.74 billion) also
helped underpin the greenback against the yen, traders said.
Softbank might also be eyeing more deals which could
potentially bring its purchases to more than 2 trillion yen,
according to a Nikkei report.
"The mood towards the yen switched completely overnight,
after the initial claims and Softbank news, which at least is
not a yen-buying factor," said Hiroshi Maeba, head of FX trading
Japan for UBS in Tokyo. He added that the potential Softbank
deal was so large that currency markets could be tapped for part
of the financing.
He expected the dollar/yen to trade near 78.50 within a
broader range of 78.30-78.60, with support around 78.25 yen.
The euro inched up 0.1 percent to $1.2940, nearing
the previous day's high of $1.2952 and off its lowest since Oct.
1 of $1.2825 also seen on Thursday. The single currency has kept
above key technical support at its 200-day moving average.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said she favored
giving debt-burdened Greece and Spain more time to reduce their
budget deficits because cutting too deeply, too fast would do
more harm than good.
U.S. stocks were flat but European shares rose as an initial
negative reaction to a widely expected downgrade of Spain's
credit rating by Standard & Poor's was overtaken by views that
the step would push debt-saddled Madrid to seek a bailout and
contain the three-year euro zone debt crisis from spreading
further.
If Spain asks for an external assistance, it will activate
the European Central Bank's new scheme of buying bonds of
struggling euro zone countries that ask for aid, aiming to
drive their borrowing costs lower and ease the pain of their
debt restructuring.
A similarly highly-indebted Italy met solid demand for its
three-year bond auction on Thursday as investors assessed such
implications from the S&P's credit rating cut on Spain.
"The euro has few factors to push it lower for now, so it
will likely stabilise at current levels. The Australian dollar
is basically a buy because of its relatively high yields.
Markets generally look to be stable, seeking some direction from
equities markets which appear to be top-heavy," Maeba said.
The Aussie advanced slightly to $1.0270 as Asian
equities inched higher. It hit $1.0294 on
Thursday, its highest since Oct. 2.