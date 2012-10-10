* Dollar index hits highest since Oct. 1

* Euro eases to lowest vs dollar since same date

* Low expectations for U.S. earnings may open way for positive surprise

By Chikako Mogi

TOKYO, Oct 10 The dollar and the yen firmed on Wednesday, as investors shied away from risk on concerns about weak earnings in the United States due to a slowdown in global growth.

Asian shares followed a drop on Wall Street overnight, when technology stocks fell on brokerage downgrades of Intel and other major companies, as worries mounted about third-quarter U.S. earnings, which started on Tuesday.

"Currencies will generally take their cue from stocks ... Markets overnight turned against risk and whether that will be reversed will depend on how equities react to U.S. third-quarter earnings results," said Junya Tanase, chief FX strategist at JPMorgan Chase.

"Expectations for U.S. earnings this time are not very high, so markets may be more prone to positive surprises, such as earnings meeting forecasts, as sentiment remains supported by the latest quantitative easing."

The dollar index, measured against a basket of six key currencies, rose 0.2 percent to its highest since Oct. 1, pushing the euro to $1.28490, its lowest since the same date.

Against the yen, the euro eased 0.2 percent to 100.57 yen . The Australian dollar, often used as a gauge for investor risk appetite, inched down 0.2 percent to $1.0182 as Australian shares slipped 0.5 percent.

The dollar held steady against the yen at 78.20.

The International Monetary Fund cut global economic growth forecasts for 2012 and 2013 on Tuesday, justifying the recent round of central bank stimulus which aimed to give support to the world's fragile economies.

"In both the U.S. and Europe, stock markets remain on edge. The cut in IMF forecasts for growth across the globe in 2013 coincided with a drop, but it is worth noting that the IMF is usually very conservative and cautious," said Mikayel Verdyan, an analyst at Forex Club.

INVESTORS FRETTING

Uncertainty in the euro zone has weighed on sentiment and capped the euro's upside, with investors fretting about when Spain will request a bailout to help streamline its huge public debts and when Greece will agree terms with its international lenders for the next tranche of funds needed to keep the country afloat.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi told the European Parliament on Tuesday that there was no alternative to continued budget cuts even as the euro zone economy faces a long, uphill road to recovery and the bloc is still suffering from a crisis of confidence.

Draghi also said the ECB's new bond-purchase programme for troubled countries such as Spain would provide a backstop to avoid "destructive scenarios" in the 17-country euro zone.

On Greece, Draghi said the country has made progress on reforming its economy but has more work to do, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel reaffirmed Berlin's commitment to keep the debt-crippled nation inside Europe's single currency but offered no concrete relief ahead of a new report on Greece's reform progress due by next month.

Analysts say markets have become more resilient to negative news from the euro zone after the ECB unveiled the bond buying scheme in September, and that when Spain requests external assistance, it could push the single currency higher.

Spanish government bond yields have stayed below critical levels seen unsustainable since the ECB's bond buying scheme was put in place, but lack of clear timing on a bailout nudged 10-year yields up 4.5 basis points to 5.78 percent on Tuesday.