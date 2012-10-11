* Euro hits lowest since Oct. 1, eyes key support at $1.28

* S&P's Spanish rating cut reminds risk of Moody's downgrade

* Aussie rebounds after Sept employment beats forecast

* Dollar/yen holding fort around 78 yen

By Chikako Mogi

TOKYO, Oct 11 The euro fell on Thursday as uncertainty over Spain's bailout prospects continued to spook sentiment, which was also dented by a drop in share markets due to worries about slowing global growth.

The euro slipped after Standard & Poor's cut Spain's sovereign credit rating to BBB-minus, just above junk status, with a negative outlook reflecting significant risks including a lack of clear direction in euro zone policies.

S&P's two-notch downgrade from BBB-plus follows an earlier cut by Moody's Investors Service, which could sink Spain's credit rating down to junk territory when it announces the result of its review expected in coming weeks.

Spain is holding off on asking for external assistance, which would if granted pave the way for the European Central Bank to utilise its new scheme of buying bonds of struggling euro zone states that ask for aid to help reduce their borrowing costs.

Investors widely expect some kind of aid package for Spain, which has also applied for a euro zone bank rescue, as the prolonged recession deepens the government's fiscal deficits. But the prospect that the euro zone's fourth-largest economy will follow smaller peers - Greece, Portugal and Ireland - in asking for lifelines by international lenders has instilled uneasiness.

"Given that the S&P still kept Spain's investment grade, the reaction was much more than expected, suggesting how players would rather enter the market short than long the euro," said Kimihiko Tomita, head of foreign exchange for State Street Global Markets in Tokyo.

"The market was waiting for fresh news with some weight to push the euro lower as the currency has remained quite resilient to negative news recently," Tomita said.

The euro fell to its lowest since Oct. 1 of $1.2825 before recovering to trade down 0.1 percent at $1.2864. Traders said some market players may want to test the single currency's key technical support at its 200-day average of 1.2823, and the Oct. 1 low of $1.28035.

Asian equities took a hit from an overnight drop in global stock prices as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank earlier this week provided a grim outlook for global growth in 2012 and 2013, with warnings about a slowdown in China, the world's No. 2 economy and the top consumer of raw materials.

"With U.S. stocks falling, and IMF and World Bank raising alarms about the Chinese growth slowdown, market sentiment is against risk - and growth-sensitive or high-yielding currencies are prone to downside risks," said Yuji Saito, director of foreign exchange at Credit Agricole in Tokyo.

JOBS DATA LIFTS AUSSIE

The euro's weakness was magnified by a rebound in another risk-sensitive currency, the Australian dollar.

The Australian dollar reversed earlier losses and climbed to its highest since Oct. 2 of $1.0288, after the country's employment rose more than expected by a seasonally adjusted 14,500 in September, while the jobless rate also rose to 5.4 percent as more people joined the workforce.

The Aussie also regained against the yen to add 0.3 percent to 80.12 yen from below 80 yen before the data.

"The Aussie is a risk currency, but there is an emerging view recently that some investors may be preferring the Australian dollar as a sort of reserve currency now that the euro is clearly unstable. This may be one reason why the Aussie has remained relatively resilient," said Tomita at State Street Global Markets.

The euro fell about 0.5 percent against the Aussie at A$1.2514, its lowest since Oct. 2, and was down 0.2 percent against the Japanese yen at 100.37 yen.

The Japanese currency's strength against an overall weak euro capped dollar/yen, which eased 0.2 percent to 78.04 yen , after touching 77.99 yen. But the pair's downside was also seen limited.

Tomita said repeated remarks by Japanese authorities that a strong yen is detrimental to the country's economy may turn sentiment bearish towards the yen.

Saito said heightening risk-aversion could prompt speculative plays on the safe-haven dollar/yen as the Group of Seven finance chiefs meet on the sidelines of the IMF and the World Bank meetings in Tokyo on Thursday.

The euro zone debt crisis, U.S. fiscal problems and a slowdown in economic growth in China and other emerging countries will likely dominate the G7 agenda.

"It's become clear ... that Japanese authorities want to make the yen strength an issue and seem to be positioning the issue of yen strengthening as an international development. Since they are stressing willingness to support Europe, this may see somewhat accepting stance from authorities abroad," said Todd Elmer, currency strategist at Citi in Singapore.

The yuan hit an intraday high of 6.2781 versus the dollar , its highest level since China set up the domestic foreign exchange market in 1994, but there was little impact in the broader currency market.