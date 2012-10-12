* Yen drops broadly after US jobs data, Softbank news also weighs

* Aussie and other risk currencies rise as Asian equities climb

* Euro rises after IMF backs giving Spain, Greece more time

By Chikako Mogi

TOKYO, Oct 12 The euro rose slightly on Friday after snapping a three-day decline the day before when the International Monetary Fund said indebted euro zone economies should have more time to cut budget deficits, while the yen fell broadly as risk aversion eased.

Markets are stuck in ranges as investors continue to wait for Spain, the euro zone's fourth-largest economy gasping under the weight of huge public deficit, to request a bailout and activate the European Central Bank's new scheme aimed at easing the refinancing pains of highly-indebted euro zone countries.

"Everyone is still waiting on Spain to request aid and for the ECB to eventually start buying bonds. Until that really happens it's hard to see (currencies) break decisively out of current ranges," said Gareth Berry, G10 FX strategist for UBS in Singapore.

"I would not read too much into any of the price action that we've seen over the last 24 hours," Berry said, noting that aside from some sharp moves in the dollar/yen, the rest is just currency consolidation in current ranges.

The dollar traded up 0.2 percent at 78.44, recovering from its lowest against the yen since Oct. 1 at 77.94 yen on Thursday. It was buoyed by data showing a sharp decline in initial U.S. jobless claims last week to the lowest level in more than four and a half years.

News that Japanese wireless service provider Softbank Corp may buy a majority stake in Sprint Nextel, in a deal that could be worth at least 1 trillion yen ($12.74 billion, also helped underpin the greenback against the yen, traders said.

Softbank might also be eyeing more deals which could potentially bring its purchases to more than 2 trillion yen, according to a Nikkei report.

"The mood towards the yen switched completely overnight, after the initial claims and Softbank news, which at least is not a yen-buying factor," said Hiroshi Maeba, head of FX trading Japan for UBS in Tokyo. He added that the potential Softbank deal was so large that currency markets could be tapped for part of the financing.

He expected the dollar/yen to trade near 78.50 within a broader range of 78.30-78.60, with support around 78.25 yen and the base of the daily Ichimoku cloud around 78.70 serving as resistance.

Traders also noted wariness about Japan's resolve to prevent the yen's appreciation, with Japanese Economics Minister Seiji Maehara saying on Friday he will discuss the pain a strong yen is inflicting on Japanese exports when he meets U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and ECB President Mario Draghi later on Friday.

EURO MARKS TIME

As currency market participants kept their eyes on equities, a 0.5 percent rise in Asian stocks outside Japan suggested easing risk-aversion and lifted growth and risk sensitive currencies such as the Australian dollar higher.

The Aussie rose 0.4 percent against the yen to 80.67 yen. The euro was also up 0.2 percent at 101.50 yen. The Aussie advanced 0.2 percent against the U.S. dollar to $1.0282, below its highest since Oct. 2 of $1.0294 touched on Thursday.

The euro inched up 0.1 percent to $1.2940, nearing the previous day's high of $1.2952, recovering from a low of $1.2825 that had been its weakest since Oct. 1. The single currency has kept above key technical support at its 200-day moving average.

The euro's rise and the recovery in riskier currencies capped the dollar index, which is measured against a basket of six key currencies.

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said she favored giving debt-burdened Greece and Spain more time to reduce their budget deficits because cutting too deeply, too fast would do more harm than good.

U.S. stocks were flat but European shares rose as an initial negative reaction to a widely expected downgrade of Spain's credit rating by Standard & Poor's was overtaken by views that the step would push debt-saddled Madrid to seek a bailout and contain the three-year euro zone debt crisis from spreading further.