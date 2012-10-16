* Dollar tests Ichimoku cloud top, key trendline resistance
* U.S. retail sales firm for two months in a row
* Yen undermined by BOJ easing speculation, Softbank deal
* Euro remains in limbo due to uncertainty over Spain,
Greece
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Oct 16 The dollar hovered near a one-week
high against the yen on Tuesday, and looked set to tackle key
resistance levels after U.S. retail sales data came in stronger
than expected.
That added to positive sentiment for the greenback which has
been supported by the Softbank-Sprint deal and speculation of
more easing from the Bank of Japan.
"Dollar/yen is near sensitive levels. Speculative accounts
are trying to test the upside now," said Teppei Ino, currency
analyst at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
The dollar rose to a one-week high of 78.865 yen on Monday
and last traded at 78.78 yen in Asia, up 0.2 percent from
late U.S. trade.
For now the dollar was blocked by option-related selling and
many traders are not fully convinced it has a momentum strong
enough to break its familiar 77-79 yen trading range.
Still, a substantial break above its Ichimoku cloud top,
which lies at 78.90 on Tuesday and Wednesday, could be seen as
one of the strongest bullish signs for currency in many months.
Although many traders expect its 77-79 yen trading range to
persist, a substantial break above its Ichimoku cloud top, which
lies at 78.90 on Tuesday and Wednesday, could be seen as one of
the strongest bullish signs for the pair in many months.
In addition, the trendline connecting its April peak of
81.78 and September peak of 79.22 comes in around 78.80, and a
clear break of that level would enhance optimism about prospects
for the dollar.
The rise in U.S. retail sales in September followed solid
sales in August and pointed to resilient U.S. domestic demand
despite worries about a global economic slowdown.
"There seems to be pressure piling on the Bank of Japan to
take action later this month. People are expecting more stimulus
from the BOJ," said Katunori Kitakura, associate general manager
of market making at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, referring to the
bank's policy meeting on Oct. 30.
Japanese mobile operator Softbank's $20 billion purchase of
U.S. third-largest wireless company Sprint Nextel, the
largest foreign acquisition ever by a Japanese firm, has also
encouraged dollar buying or at least discouraged yen
buying.
But the yen could be resilient due to worries over global
growth as it tends to rise at times of economic stress due to
Japan's net credit status. Concern over the U.S. fiscal cliff is
increasingly in focus as the U.S. Presidential election is just
three weeks away.
The euro also rose 0.3 percent in early Asian trade to
102.15 yen but was still in limbo against the dollar
due to uncertainty over Spain.
The single currency traded at $1.2968, up slightly
from late U.S. levels after volatile Monday trade took it to
$1.2979.
Traders say the euro, which has fluctuated around $1.28-1.30
in the past few weeks after hitting a four-month high of
$1.31729 last month, may not trade out of this range until they
get clearer picture on Spain.
While expectations that Madrid will eventually seek a rescue
package have discouraged speculators from betting against the
euro aggressively, hopes that it will do so at a European Union
summit later this week have dimmed.
Euro zone officials said Spain could ask for financial aid
from next month. The request would probably be dealt with
alongside a revised loan program for Greece and a bailout for
Cyprus in one big package.
As for Greece, traders were equally clueless on where the
austerity talk between the country and its international lenders
are going.
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said on Monday Greece will
conclude the talks to continue receiving the bailout funds it
needs but officials said the talks would most likely not be
finished by Thursday's EU summit.
Euro zone officials are also considering new ways to reduce
Greece's huge debts because delays to reforms by Athens and
continued recession have put the target of a debt to GDP ratio
of 120 percent by 2020 out of reach.
The Australian dollar edged up slightly to $1.0267,
though it is still below last week's high of $1.0294, showing
muted response to the minutes from the Australian central bank's
last policy meeting.