* Loonie hits two-month lows following tame inflation
* BOJ easing view seen keeping yen's upside capped
* Euro/dollar expected to stay range bound for now
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Oct 22 The Canadian dollar stood out
from the crowd on Monday, falling to a two-month low as the
market positioned for a more dovish Bank of Canada in the wake
of tame inflation numbers, while the yen stayed under pressure
amid more policy easing expectations.
The U.S. dollar bought C$0.9949 in early Asian
dealings, rising to its best level since Aug. 23. The Australian
dollar was at C$1.0247, having hit a five-week high
of C$1.0268 on Friday.
Data last Friday showed Canadian inflation remained tame in
September at 1.2 percent, providing little justification for the
Bank of Canada to maintain a hawkish bias when it sets interest
rates on Tuesday. The head of the central bank surprised last
week when he dropped a tightening bias.
There are also growing expectations of more policy stimulus
from the Bank of Japan when it meets next week, which kept the
yen under pressure. Traders said any easing will make the yen
more attractive as a funding currency for carry trades.
The dollar bought 79.27 yen, not far off a high of
79.47 set last week, a level not seen since Aug. 21. The euro
fetched 103.15 yen, having on Friday hit five-month
highs around 104.15.
Signalling the bank's readiness to expand monetary stimulus
further, the BOJ governor said on Friday that slowing overseas
growth is weighing on business sentiment and may hurt
now-resilient capital spending.
Some analysts, however, remained sceptical that the BOJ will
deliver any major action at its Oct. 30 meeting and warned about
holding long dollar/yen positions.
"There is a lot of hope there they will do something big.
History is sadly a poor lead and it would be prudent to pare
down these long USDJPY positions early and maintain a strategy
of buying on dips," said Sebastien Galy, strategist at Societe
Generale.
Meanwhile, euro/dollar remained stuck in a range and traders
expect the currency pair to stay that way until either Spain
requests for a bailout or following next month's U.S.
Presidential elections, where the focus could then shift to
dollar-negative factors such as the U.S. fiscal problems.
The euro traded at $1.3019, having retreated from a
high of $1.3140 last week. It was seen stuck in a $1.2800/3200
range for now.
The Australian dollar was similarly hemmed in, with
buying support emerging below $1.0200 and selling interests
coming in above $1.0400. It last stood at $1.0315.
Aussie dollar bulls are also likely to be wary of getting
too carried away ahead of Wednesday's inflation report, where
another tame number will no doubt bolster expectations of a
November rate cut.
Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP Capital,
said the near-term outlook for the Aussie was messy with
uncertainty over the economic slowdown in China and ongoing
expectations for rate cuts negative for the currency.
"The likely outcome is for a volatile range of between
$0.9500/1.1000, with the risk on the downside," he said.