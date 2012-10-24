* Aussie dollar rises on surprisingly high Q3 inflation
* Gets additional lift from HSBC China flash PMI
* Dollar/yen steady, hovers near 3-month high
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Oct 24 The dollar hovered near a
three-month high versus the yen on Wednesday, supported by hopes
for more Bank of Japan monetary easing, while the Australian
dollar rose as traders trimmed back bets for its central bank to
cut interest rates next month.
The U.S. dollar held steady from late U.S. trade on Tuesday
at 79.82 yen, hovering near the previous day's high of
80.02 yen, its peak since early July.
The yen has retreated over the past few weeks on growing
market expectations that the Bank of Japan will unveil further
monetary stimulus at its policy meeting next week in a bid to
help the export-focused economy through a global slowdown.
The Australian dollar rose 0.5 percent to $1.0315,
having extended its gains after a survey of Chinese manufacters
reduced worries of a hard landing in China.
"We may start to see a counter move toward putting risk back
on, especially after the risk-off moves we saw the previous
day," said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore.
Earlier in the day, the Australian dollar had risen after
data showed Australian consumer prices rose a surprisingly large
1.4 percent last quarter, prompting the market to scale back
bets that Australia's central bank will lower interest rates at
its next policy meeting in November.
Interbank futures , which had been implying a
two-in-three chance of a quarter point cut from the current 3.25
percent cash rate at the Reserve Bank of Australia's Nov. 6
policy meeting, trimmed chances to about 50 percent after the
inflation data.
The euro held steady at $1.2987.
The euro had dipped to as low as $1.2952 on Tuesday, when
Spanish bond yields rose in the wake of credit downgrades of
five of Spain's regions by Moody's Investors Service.
Expectations that Spain will apply for a bailout, prompting
the European Central Bank to start buying its bonds, have helped
support the euro in recent weeks, although uncertainty over the
timing of such a move has helped to limit its gains.
Against this backdrop, the euro has traded in a range of
roughly $1.3170 to $1.2800 since mid-September.
The euro will probably continue to find strong support at
levels near $1.2800, said Sim Moh Siong, FX strategist for Bank
of Singapore.
"We could still see a relief rally if there is a formal
request for aid from Spain. So near-term, I'm looking for one
last push up in the euro where I'll be interested to sell if it
does go higher," he said.