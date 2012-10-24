* Fed sticks to stimulus plan, no new steps
* RBNZ less dovish than expected, NZD up
* Sterling eyes UK GDP data
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Oct 25 The dollar drifted off a two-week
peak against a basket of major currencies on Thursday after the
Federal Reserve stuck to its stimulus progamme, while a
less-dovish-than-expected New Zealand central bank gave the kiwi
dollar a boost.
Following a two-day meeting, the Fed repeated its vow to
maintain rates near zero until mid-2015 and kept its pledge to
support growth even as some parts of the economy looked a bit
better.
While the outcome was not a surprise, traders said this
should give investors confidence to use the dollar as a funding
currency for carry trades if they so choose to.
The dollar index retreated from a peak of 80.151 to
79.940, but remained well above last week's trough of 78.935.
As a result, the euro climb off a near two-week low of
$1.2921 to $1.2970. The single currency has lost steam
since hitting $1.3140 on Oct. 17 as markets grew impatient
waiting for Spain to request a bailout and activate the European
Central Bank's bond-buying programme.
But investors were also wary of becoming too bearish on the
euro, given that Madrid could trigger the programme any time.
Data on Wednesday showed euro zone businesses suffered another
dismal month in October, suggesting the region may be headed for
a deeper recession.
The yen, already struggling on expectations that the Bank of
Japan will ease policy next week, remained pinned down. The
dollar bought 79.78 yen, still within easy reach of a
three-month peak of 80.02 set earlier in the week.
The best performers were the Antipodean currencies. The
Australian dollar was underpinned by
higher-than-expected inflation, which caused markets to scale
back the chances of a November interest rate cut.
It was at $1.0349, having rallied almost 1 percent
on Wednesday. The Aussie has gained more than a full cent from
Tuesday's trough of $1.0230. Immediate resistance is seen at the
Oct. 18 peak of $1.0412.
Investors also warmed to the New Zealand currency after new
central bank governor, Graeme Wheeler, kept rates unchanged and
reiterated expectations for inflation to head back towards the
middle of its 1-3 percent target range.
Some had been wagering that low inflation would lead the
bank to open the door for a possible easing.
"The doves are left empty-handed as the brief communique was
surprisingly balanced," said Annette Beacher, head of
Asia-Pacific Research at TDSecurities.
The kiwi dollar jumped almost 70 pips to a high of $0.8210
on the back of the central bank statement, pulling well
away from a six-week low of $0.8100 plumbed earlier in the week.
There are no major market-moving data in Asia on Thursday.
In Europe, Britain releases a preliminary reading of its
third-quarter gross domestic product. The economy is expected to
expand slightly, following three consecutive quarters of
contraction.
The pound rose some 0.5 percent to $1.6038 on
Wednesday, with further gains heavily dependent on the report.
"Sterling may continue to track higher of the next 24-hours
of trading as the economic docket is anticipated to show the
region emerging from the double-dip recession," said David Song,
currency analyst at DailyFX.