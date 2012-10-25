* Yen sags ahead of BOJ policy meeting next week
* Dollar/yen hits highest level since late June
* RBNZ less dovish than expected, NZ dollar up
* Fed sticks to stimulus plan, no new steps
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Oct 25 The dollar hit a four-month
high versus the yen on Thursday as expectations for more Bank of
Japan monetary easing kept the yen under pressure.
The dollar rose to as high as 80.14 yen on trading platform
EBS, its highest level since late June, and last stood at 80.09
yen, up 0.3 percent from late U.S. trade on Wednesday.
The greenback gained a lift versus the yen early on due to
dollar buying by hedge funds, said a trader for a European bank
in Tokyo.
"We have seen leveraged names buying dollar/yen all week,"
said Adam Gilmour, head of FX and derivative sales,
Asia-Pacific, for Citigroup in Singapore.
"Japanese corporates are also expecting a higher dollar/yen
and hence the offers in the market are drying up," he added.
The dollar has pushed higher against the yen this week,
helped by growing expectations that the Bank of Japan will
unveil further monetary stimulus at its policy meeting on Oct.
30 in a bid to help the export-focused economy through a global
slowdown.
With expectations for BOJ easing already running high, the
yen is unlikely to fall sharply even if the BOJ were to embark
on more monetary stimulus next week, said Roy Teo, FX strategist
for ABN AMRO Bank in Singapore.
"I think quite a bit has been priced in now, in terms of
weakness in the yen," Teo said, adding that ABN AMRO's forecast
was for the dollar to trade near 80 yen, roughly where it is
now, at the end of the year.
Still, the dollar's downside is likely to be limited since
U.S.-Japan yield spreads have moved in the dollar's favour
recently, Teo added.
A series of upbeat U.S. economic indicators this month
including data pointing to a strengthening recovery in the
housing market, have helped lift U.S. Treasury yields and caused
U.S.-Japan yield spreads to widen.
Later on Thursday, there will be more U.S. indicators for
the market to digest, including data on initial jobless claims
and durable goods orders.
The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday stuck to its plan to
keep stimulating U.S. growth until the job market improves even
as it acknowledged some parts of the economy were looking a bit
better. The outcome was in line with market expectations and
contained no surprises.
Meantime, the euro rose 0.3 percent to $1.3007.
The single currency has lost steam since hitting $1.3140 on
Oct. 17 as markets grew impatient waiting for Spain to request a
bailout and activate the European Central Bank's bond-buying
programme.
But investors were also wary of becoming too bearish on the
euro, given that Madrid could trigger the programme any time.
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR
Elsewhere in the currency market, the kiwi dollar was
boosted by less-dovish-than-expected comments from the New
Zealand central bank.
Investors warmed to the New Zealand dollar after new central
bank governor, Graeme Wheeler, kept rates unchanged and
reiterated expectations for inflation to head back towards the
middle of its 1-3 percent target range.
Some had been wagering that low inflation would lead the
bank to open the door for a possible easing.
"The doves are left empty-handed as the brief communique was
surprisingly balanced," said Annette Beacher, head of
Asia-Pacific Research at TDSecurities.
The kiwi dollar rose 0.5 percent to $0.8234,
pulling well away from a six-week low of $0.8100 plumbed earlier
in the week.