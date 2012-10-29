* Yen's upside seen capped as BOJ expected to ease on
Tuesday
* Light U.S. trading expected as storm nears East Coast
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 29 The yen got off on a slightly weak
footing on Monday but was well off last week's lows, as
investors looked past the Bank of Japan's expected easing steps
and focused on U.S. economic factors.
At its meeting on Tuesday, the Bank of Japan is expected to
further ease monetary policy and might make a stronger
commitment to continue pumping in cash until its 1 percent
inflation target is achieved, sources have said.
Central bankers broadly agree on the need to expand stimulus
for the second straight month, most likely by increasing the
BOJ's asset buying and lending programme by at least 10 trillion
yen ($125 billion).
Ahead of the meeting, data on Friday showed currency
speculators had raised their bets against the yen, with the
market posting a net short position for the first time since
May.
"BOJ easing expectations were a big factor for markets last
week, but are not having much impact this week, with the likely
outcome already factored in," said Masashi Murata, senior
currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
"There are still doubts about the strength of the U.S.
economy, even after Friday's better-than-expected growth data,
and until these worries are dispelled, the trend is unchanged
and dollar/yen will likely stay in its recent range," he said.
Data on Friday showed U.S. GDP grew at a 2 percent annual
rate in the third quarter, slightly above a 1.9 percent
forecast, but still short of what economists believe is needed
for a substantial rise in employment.
The U.S. government will release October's key nonfarm
payrolls report next Friday. Analysts said the report influenced
the outcome of the tight election contest between Republican
The dollar bought 79.73 yen, up about 0.1 percent
from Friday's late New York levels, but well below Friday's four
month high of 80.38 yen. The greenback remains well above its
early October low of 77.79 yen, with support cited at its
200-day moving average, now at 79.51 yen.
Traders expect overnight activity might be thin as Hurricane
Sandy is expected to slam into the U.S. East Coast on Monday
night. Market participants in the New York area expect a light
trading day on Monday - and possibly through Tuesday - with some
U.S. markets closed, as some offices in lower Manhattan's
Financial District are in an evacuation zone.
The euro bought 103.09 yen, up about 01.percent
but well off a six-month peak of 104.59 yen reached on Oct. 23.
Against the dollar, the single currency fetched $1.2931
, well within its $1.2800/3200 range since mid-September.
Traders await Spain's request for a bailout, which would
initiate the European Central Bank bond-buying programme and
could push the euro out of its recent range.
Investors also kept a wary eye on Greece, after the
country's opposition leader said his party would vote against an
austerity package expected to go before parliament this
week.
The Australian dollar fell 0.1 percent to $1.0364,
holding above its Oct, 23 low of $1.0236 but moving away from
its Oct. 18 peak of $1.0412. A break there would bring the
September 14 high of $1.0625 in view.