* Dollar drifts back towards four-month highs vs yen
* BOJ likely to boost asset-buying by at least Y10 trln
* BOJ meeting outcome due 0330-0530 GMT
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Oct 30 The yen held near four-month lows
versus the dollar on Tuesday as markets counted down to a
certain policy easing by the Bank of Japan, though investors
fear it will again stop short of the bold action the economy
needs.
The dollar bought 79.80 yen, not far off Friday's
peak of 80.38. Immediate support is seen around 79.20/25 yen, a
level that had seen some buying interest in the past.
Markets expect the BOJ to expand its asset-buying programme
by at least 10 trillion yen ($125 billion), although talk is
that it could be as high as 20 trillion yen. Still, the BOJ has
tended to undershoot market expectations.
If it were to disappoint, traders said bearish yen positions
could be unwound, leading to a sharp rise in the Japanese
currency. BNP Paribas strategists have recommended shorting
USD/JPY at 79.65, targeting 77.00, with a stop at 80.70.
Elsewhere, the euro stood at $1.2903, having drifted
in a narrow $1.2885/1.2944 range on Monday in subdued trade as
U.S. markets were mostly shut due to Hurricane Sandy.
The single currency has been struggling to break out of a
wider $1.2800/3200 range set in the previous few weeks as
investors waited for Spain to seek a bailout and trigger the
European Central Bank's bond-buying programme.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy kept financial markets
guessing on Monday, saying he would seek a credit line from the
euro zone's rescue fund "when I think it is in the interests of
Spain".
His comments came even after data showed retail sales in the
country fell at their fastest pace on record, further darkening
the outlook for an economy already mired in recession.
"Spain's economy is suffering terribly, which will continue
to hit government revenues and a modest decline in bond yields
will not solve the problem," said Kit Juckes, strategist at
Societe Generale.
The lacklustre euro, however, helped the dollar index
edge up to a seven-week high of 80.325, pulling well away from
the October trough of 78.935.
Also showing no inclination to break new ground, the
Australian dollar was at $1.0332, having drifted
between $1.0322/67 on Monday in directionless trade.
Last week, it fell to $1.0230 and then quickly rebounded to
$1.0398 in moves likely to keep Aussie-dollar bears cautious.