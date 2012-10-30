* Yen jumps after BOJ raises asset purchase by Y11 trln
* Dollar/yen falls below 200-day moving average
* Euro on defensive as Italian bond yields rise
* Canadian dollar hits 3-month low vs yen as oil prices fall
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Oct 30 The yen rose to a one-week high on
Tuesday as the Bank of Japan's easing steps were perceived as
unspectacular, likely putting the currency back into a familiar
trading range.
The Bank of Japan increased its assets purchase by 11
trillion yen ($138.5 billion), including one trillion yen in
risk assets such as stock ETFs, though analyst say some in the
market had been hoping for an even bigger buying spree.
The dollar fell to as low as 79.25 yen, down about
0.6 percent from late U.S. levels, breaking below an important
chart support from its 200-day moving average at 79.52.
It also slipped further from a four-month peak of 80.38 hit
on Friday, which is likely to prove to be a near-term peak as
the dollar's rally driven by BOJ speculation has run its course,
said Ayako Sera, senior market economist at Sumitomo Trust Bank.
"Market expectations were pretty aggressive. The dollar has
probably hit a near-term peak last week. After the BOJ's easing,
the market's focus will probably move on to whether the Federal
Reserve will take steps in December to deal with the fiscal
cliff," she said.
The dollar is likely to stay trapped in its well-worn
trading range around 77.50-80 yen, she added.
Chartists say the next support for the dollar is seen at
78.90, kijun line on the daily Ichimoku chart.
The BOJ's easing also came as Japan's industrial production
fell 4.1 percent, the largest fall since the aftermath of last
year's tsunami and nuclear disaster and worse than economists'
forecast, raising worries the country may be slipping into a
recession.
SUFFERING TERRIBLY
The euro stood at $1.2910, unchanged on the day and
near last week's low of $1.28825, as the news from crisis-hit
southern European countries was not inspiring.
Italian bond yields rose on Monday as investors tried to
make space on their books ahead of Tuesday's debt auction as
they usually do, though traders said a threat by former Prime
Minister Silvio Berlusconi to withdraw support for Mario Monti's
technocrat government was not helping.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy kept financial markets
guessing on Monday, saying he would seek a credit line from the
euro zone's rescue fund "when I think it is in the interests of
Spain".
His comments came even after data showed retail sales in the
country fell at their fastest pace on record, further darkening
the outlook for an economy already mired in recession.
"Spain's economy is suffering terribly, which will continue
to hit government revenues and a modest decline in bond yields
will not solve the problem," said Kit Juckes, strategist at
Societe Generale.
Yet, expectations that the European Central Bank can start a
bond buying programme as soon as Madrid cries for help limited
speculative euro selling, keeping the currency in a range of
$1.2800/3200 in the previous few weeks.
Its 200-day average, at $1.2835 on Tuesday, is seen as a
strong support as well.
Also showing no inclination to break new ground, the
Australian dollar was at $1.0359, up a tad on the day
but still within Monday's directionless trading range.
Last week, it fell to $1.0230 and then quickly rebounded to
$1.0398 in moves likely to keep Aussie-dollar bears cautious.
But the Canadian dollar hit a fresh three-month low,
breaking through key chart levels including parity against the
U.S. dollar as falling oil prices due to Hurricane Sandy added
spice to the Canadian currency's downtrend on worries about the
global slowdown.
The U.S. dollar rose to as high as C$1.0020, having
broken above its 200-day moving average around C$0.9995 and
closing above parity on Monday for the first time since early
August on Monday.