By Ian Chua and Hideyuki Sano
| SYDNEY/TOKYO
SYDNEY/TOKYO Oct 31 The yen drifted off a
one-week high against the dollar on Wednesday thanks to a
general improvement in risk appetite,
paring gains made after the Bank of Japan balked at delivering a
surprise for markets.
The euro also hovered above last week's lows after a solid
Italian debt auction and data showing Spanish economy contracted
slightly less than expected in the third quarter.
The dollar was at 79.59 yen, almost flat on the day
but recovering from a fall to 79.28 when the market unwound long
dollar/yen positions after the BOJ expanded its asset-buying
programme by 11 trillion yen ($138 billion) in a broadly
expected move.
"The BOJ produced no rabbit, and no bazooka policy," said Kit
Juckes, strategist at Societe Generale.
"The yen remains a sell long term, but as 2-year U.S.
Treasury yields drift lower and the BOJ disappoints, we will
look to re-buy USD/JPY at lower levels."
With the BOJ out of way, the dollar is likely to return to
its familiar range near 77-78 yen, with the immediate focus on
how U.S. markets will react to the damage caused by Hurricane
Sandy.
"The damage to the U.S. economy from the Hurricane Sandy
could be huge. If U.S. bond yields fall sharply, that is likely
to send the dollar/yen lower," said Tohru Sasaki, the head of
Japan rates and FX research at JPMorgan Chase Bank.
The dollar/yen rate has historically had a high correlation
with U.S. bond yields. So far on Wednesday, U.S. 10-year yields
were little changed from their levels before the hurricane shut
down New York markets on Monday.
Traders noted there was a small improvement in risk appetite
on Tuesday after solid demand at an Italian bond sale saw the
country's five- and 10-year borrowing costs fall sharply.
That saw the safe-haven yen give back all of its gains
against the euro and Australian dollar. The euro climbed to
103.12 yen, bouncing back from a two-week low of
102.18, marked on Tuesday.
A RANGE-BOUND EURO
Against the dollar, the single currency was flat at $1.2963
, having again found good support just below $1.2900.
That helped keep the single currency well within its
$1.2800/$1.3200 range seen since mid-September.
Euro zone finance ministers will hold a conference call on
Wednesday to discuss progress in negotiations of the revised
Greek bailout but are not expected to make any decisions yet,
two euro zone officials said on Tuesday.
Still keeping hopes of an eventual deal early next month
alive, the overwhelming majority of lawmakers from Greece's
Socialist PASOK party, the second-biggest partner in the
country's ruling coalition, will support a raft of austerity and
reform measures in a parliamentary vote, two lawmakers told
Reuters on Tuesday.
Near-bankrupt Greece needs to push through spending cuts and
tax measures worth 13.5 billion euros ($17.52 billion) as well
as a raft of reforms to appease EU and IMF lenders and secure
bailout money needed to avoid running out of cash next month.
The Australian dollar ticked up near the top-end of its
$1.0200/$1.0400 range to stand at $1.0386 after upbeat
Australian housing data.
Also late on Tuesday, Australia's central bank deputy
governor said the local currency was not fundamentally
overvalued and set a very high bar for intervening to weaken it.
"This attitude of allowing the currency to freely float is in
stark contrast to countries in Asia where there is increasing
vigilance over the pace of currency appreciation," analysts at
BNP Paribas wrote in a client note.
"Ultimately, should several EM countries intervene against
inflows to slow the pace of FX appreciation, then the freely
floating high-yield currencies (AUD, NZD, and CAD) could receive
an additional layer of support."