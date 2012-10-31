* Yen stabilises after gain on BOJ disappointment
* U.S. bond yields, not BOJ, holding key for dollar/yen -
analyst
* Euro off lows after solid Italian debt auction
* No major decision expected at euro zone conference call
* Aussie firm near top of recent range after upbeat housing
data
By Ian Chua and Hideyuki Sano
SYDNEY/TOKYO, Oct 31 The yen drifted off a
one-week high against the dollar on Wednesday thanks to a
general improvement in risk appetite, paring gains made after
the Bank of Japan balked at delivering a surprise for markets.
The euro also hovered above last week's lows after a solid
Italian debt auction and data showing the Spanish economy
contracted slightly less than expected in the third quarter.
The dollar was at 79.59 yen, almost flat on the day
but recovering from a fall to 79.28 when the market unwound long
dollar/yen positions after the BOJ expanded its asset-buying
programme by 11 trillion yen ($138 billion) in a broadly
expected move.
Hopes of easing by the BOJ helped to lift the dollar last
week, to a four-month high of 80.38 yen. But in reality, the
BOJ's easing is unlikely to lead to sustainable weakness in the
yen, said Taisuke Tanaka, FX strategist at Deutsche.
"If the global and domestic economy gets worse, the BOJ
could take bolder steps, but at the same time the yen tends to
rise as a currency of a creditor nation. If the economies are
improving the BOJ will hesitate to ease," he said.
Rather, U.S. bond yields are likely to hold the key for the
currency pair, Tanaka added.
The dollar is likely to return to its familiar range near
77-78 yen, with the immediate focus on how U.S. markets will
react to the damage caused by Hurricane Sandy.
"The damage to the U.S. economy from Hurricane Sandy could
be huge. If U.S. bond yields fall sharply, that is likely to
send the dollar/yen lower," said Tohru Sasaki, the head of Japan
rates and FX research at JPMorgan Chase Bank.
The dollar/yen rate has historically had a high correlation
with U.S. bond yields. On Wednesday, U.S. 10-year yields were
little changed from their levels before the hurricane shut down
New York markets on Monday.
Traders noted there was a small improvement in risk appetite
on Tuesday after solid demand at an Italian bond sale saw the
country's five- and 10-year borrowing costs fall sharply.
That saw the safe-haven yen give back all of its gains
against the euro and Australian dollar. The euro climbed to
103.16 yen, bouncing back from a two-week low of
102.18, marked on Tuesday.
A RANGE-BOUND EURO
Against the dollar, the single currency was flat at $1.2963
, having again found good support just below $1.2900.
That helped keep the single currency well within its
$1.2800-$1.3200 range seen since mid-September.
Euro zone finance ministers will hold a conference call on
Wednesday to discuss progress in negotiations on the revised
Greek bailout but are not expected to make any decisions yet,
two euro zone officials said on Tuesday.
Still keeping hopes alive for an eventual deal early next
month, the overwhelming majority of lawmakers from Greece's
Socialist PASOK party, the second-biggest partner in the
country's ruling coalition, will support a raft of austerity and
reform measures in a parliamentary vote, two lawmakers told
Reuters on Tuesday.
Near-bankrupt Greece needs to push through spending cuts and
tax measures worth 13.5 billion euros ($17.52 billion) as well
as a raft of reforms to appease EU and IMF lenders and secure
bailout money needed to avoid running out of cash next month.
The Australian dollar ticked up near the top-end of its
$1.0200/$1.0400 range to stand at $1.0375 after upbeat
Australian housing data.
Also late on Tuesday, Australia's central bank deputy
governor said the local currency was not fundamentally
overvalued and set a very high bar for intervening to weaken it.
"This attitude of allowing the currency to freely float is in
stark contrast to countries in Asia where there is increasing
vigilance over the pace of currency appreciation," analysts at
BNP Paribas wrote in a client note.
"Ultimately, should several EM countries intervene against
inflows to slow the pace of FX appreciation, then the freely
floating high-yield currencies (AUD, NZD, and CAD) could receive
an additional layer of support."