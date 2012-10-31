* Euro flat, struggles above $1.3000
* Market awaits China manufacturing data due 0100 GMT
* Investors looking for signs of China slowdown stabilising
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Nov 1 The euro and commodity currencies
got off to a steadier start on Thursday following a choppy
session overnight that saw Wall Street end flat after a two-day
closure due to Hurricane Sandy.
Trading was expected to remain subdued in early Asian
dealings as investors wait for the latest reading on China's
manufacturing data due around 0100 GMT.
Any confirmation that China's slowdown has stabilised could
help lift risk sentiment, underpinning the euro and commodity
currencies such as the Australian dollar in particular.
"Certainly the signs are there that China's economy may be
stabilising and that's positive. But a lot of that kind of
thinking is already priced in. There are still question marks
over the leadership transition in China," said Greg Gibbs,
senior FX strategist at RBS in Singapore.
The euro bought $1.2960, little changed from its New
York close, having again found the going tough above $1.3000. It
remained well within a $1.2800/1.3200 range seen since early
September.
The pullback in the euro from levels above $1.3000 saw the
dollar index climb off a one-week low of 79.270 to
79.933.
Ongoing uncertainty about if and when Spain will seek a
bailout and trigger the European Central Bank's bond-buying
programme and whether Greece will secure more emergency loans
continued to dog the single currency.
Euro zone finance ministers made progress on Wednesday on
ways to keep Greece afloat, but Athens still needs to push
through spending cuts and tax measures worth 13.5 billion ($17.5
billion) as well as a raft of economic reforms to receive fresh
bailout money.
Against the yen, the greenback fetched 79.82, having
recovered from a fall to 79.26 on Tuesday when investors briefly
unwound bearish yen positions after the Bank of Japan balked at
taking bolder steps to stimulate the Japanese economy.
The Canadian dollar, meanwhile, stayed on the defensive
after the Canadian economy unexpectedly contracted in August for
the first time in six months. That helped the greenback rise
back above parity.
"Despite the disappointment, we do not expect the monthly
GDP report to have a significant impact on the BoC's current
rhetoric that highlights a tightening bias to gradually removing
policy accommodation over time," Bricklin Dwyer, analyst at BNP
Paribas wrote in a client note. "We continue to expect the BoC
to remain on hold until the middle of 2013."
The Aussie traded at $1.0371, taking a bit of
breather after rising as high as $1.0400 on Wednesday, near the
October peak of $1.0412. A break there would take it back to
highs not seen since late September.
Following the Chinese data, all eyes will be on the
influential U.S. non-farm payrolls report on Friday. The data is
expected to show job growth picked up in October, but not enough
to keep the unemployment rate from rising from a four-year low.
"Expect any significant surprises to force sharp moves in
the U.S. currency as traders attempt to telegraph the U.S.
Federal Reserve's next steps," said David Rodriguez, strategist
at DailyFX.