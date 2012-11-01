* Yen dips on Japanese importer selling
* Despite initial disappointment, BOJ easing may have teeth
- analyst
* Euro hobbled by uncertainty over Spain, Greece
* China data not clear-cut enough to lift Aussie out of
range
* U.S. jobs data, election big focus
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Nov 1 The yen dipped on Thursday, edging
closer to a four-month low on Japanese importers' selling the
currency and as the market viewed the Bank of Japan's latest
easing steps more positively.
Other major currencies were mostly steady as investors
looked to crucial events in the United States in coming days,
including Friday's jobs report and elections on Tuesday.
The dollar rose to as high as 80.13 yen, fully
recovering the lost ground on disappointment after the BOJ's
easing on Tuesday, and inching towards the four-month high of
80.38 hit last Friday. It last stood at 80.07 yen, up 0.4
percent on the day.
"Those who just trade on news headlines sold dollar/yen
after the BOJ. But the BOJ's latest stance is quite aggressive
as it plans to keep easy policy until deflation ends, thus
likely to keep the dollar supported," said Minori Uchida, chief
FX strategist at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
On Tuesday, the BOJ increased its asset purchase programme
by 11 trillion yen, a move that was roughly in line with market
expectations, though some traders were betting on a bigger move,
partly as the BOJ's policy meeting lasted longer than usual.
The catalyst for the dollar's gain on Thursday was large
bids from a Japanese importer. Analysts noted that corporate
currency flows tend to favour the dollar these days because of
Japan's trade deficit -- a sea change from just a few years ago
when exporters' yen buying dwarfed importers' yen selling.
Nonetheless, there are dollar offers from Japanese exporters
above the four-month high, suggesting the dollar's further
advance would likely depend on a strong job growth figure in the
United States from the payrolls data, traders also said.
The data is expected to show job growth picked up in
October, to 125,000, but not enough to keep the unemployment
rate from rising from a four-year low.
Another potential boost for the dollar would be the outcome
of the U.S. presidential election. There is a rough consensus in
financial markets that a victory by Republican candidate Mitt
Romney would lift U.S. bonds yields and dollar/yen, which often
tracks U.S. bond yields.
U.S. bonds are seen vulnerable to a Romney presidency
because of Republican opposition to the Fed's bond buying
programme as well as hopes for pro-business policies that would
boost risk sentiment.
But analysts also say results of Congressional elections
could be equally important, as Congress will have to deal with
the so-called fiscal cliff -- up to $600 billion in expiring tax
cuts and spending reduction that is set to kick in next year --
which threatens to hurt the U.S. economy severely.
PROGRESS? WHAT PROGRESS?
The euro bought $1.2966, little changed from its New
York close, having again found the going tough above $1.3000. It
remained well within a $1.2800-1.3200 range seen since early
September.
Ongoing uncertainty about if and when Spain will seek a
bailout and trigger the European Central Bank's bond-buying
programme, and whether Greece will secure more emergency loans,
continued to dog the single currency.
Concerns about Greece could come under the spotlight in
coming days as international lenders and euro zone finance
ministers try to seal a deal to keep the near-bankrupt state
afloat at a euro zone finance ministers' conference on Nov. 12.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said there was
considerable progress after a euro zone teleconference on
Wednesday, but another person on the call said there was no real
progress because the International Monetary Fund remained at
loggerheads with Germany on the need for European government
lenders to participate in reducing Greece's debt burden.
Parliament in Athens took a step forward by narrowly passing
a required privatisation measure, but the precariousness of the
government's majority fuelled doubts about the passage next week
of other more contentious reforms international lenders demand.
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras has said that the country's
euro cash reserves are running out on Nov. 16, unless it gets
fresh bailout money.
The Australian dollar hardly budged as Chinese manufacturing
data pointed to a tentative recovery but lacked the punch to
dispel concerns about further slowdown.
The Aussie stood flat at $1.0365, near the top of
its $1.02-1.04 range of the past few weeks.