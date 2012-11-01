* Yen broadly weaker as risk sentiment improves
* Raft of U.S. data supportive of risk appetite
* Markets ready to play the nonfarm payrolls lottery
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Nov 2 The safe-haven yen stayed under
pressure on Friday, while commodity currencies held solid gains
as investors bet on an upbeat U.S. payrolls report after private
employers added jobs at the fastest pace in eight months.
Payrolls processor Automatic Data Processing said private
employers added 158,000 workers last month, bolstering hopes
that a closely watched nonfarm payrolls data due 1230 GMT would
also surprise on the upside.
That saw the yen come under broad pressure, and lit a fire
under commodity currencies like the New Zealand dollar. The
greenback bought 80.16 yen, having powered to a high of
80.21, while the euro climbed to a one-week high around 104.00
.
Against the dollar, the single currency lost a bit of ground
to stand at $1.2941, but it remained well within the
$1.2800/3200 range seen since September.
Traders expect little market action in Asia given a dearth
of major data, leaving the focus firmly on U.S. jobs as well as
a raft of manufacturing surveys from the likes of Germany,
France and Italy.
A Reuters poll showed analysts expect a rise of 125,000 U.S.
nonfarm payrolls in October. The unemployment rate is seen
ticking up to 7.9 percent.
"More important will be the unemployment rate we think, and
whether the sharp fall in September, from 8.1 percent to 7.8
percent, is reversed," said Kiran Kowshik, strategist at BNP
Paribas.
"A print of 8.0 percent or above could weigh on USDJPY."
Still, Kowshik said market reaction to the jobs data will
probably lack conviction given the proximity of the Nov. 6 U.S.
Presidential election and the Nov. 8 Chinese Congress that will
usher in a new generation of leaders.
"Hence we would expect a grind lower in USD at best (rather
than a more forceful move) against the commodity currencies and
GBP next week."
The big winners were commodity currencies, with the
Australian dollar popping above $1.0400, flirting with
the October peak of $1.0412. A break there would pave the way
for a retest of the Sept. 28 high of $1.0474, then $1.0500.
The New Zealand dollar performed solidly as well, rising to
a one-month high of $0.8280.
Other U.S. data out on Thursday, including a drop in new
claims for jobless benefits and a sharp improvement in consumer
confidence, also underpinned risk appetite, which helped U.S.
stocks rise more than 1 percent.