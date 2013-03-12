* Yen hits new 3-1/2-year low vs USD, 4-1/2-year low vs AUD

* Nikkei report raises talk of inter-meeting BOJ easing

* BOJ minutes show board discussed buying longer dated bonds

* Euro still seen under pressure on economic woes, Italian politics

By Hideyuki Sano and Ian Chua

TOKYO/SYDNEY, March 12 The yen carved out a fresh 3-1/2-year low versus the dollar on Tuesday and fell to a 4-1/2-year trough on the Australian dollar as traders bet the Bank of Japan's stimulus may be bolder and come sooner than expected.

The Nikkei business daily reported the nominee for BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, had hinted on Monday he may launch new monetary easing steps soon after he takes office next week, rather than wait for his first scheduled policy meeting on April 3-4.

In addition, the minutes from the BOJ's February meeting, where it kept its policy on hold, showed some board members considered buying JGBs with longer remaining maturities as an option.

"The minutes showed buying longer-dated bonds were discussed even among the current board members. The market has priced in more buying in bonds with up to five years to maturity. But if the BOJ is to go beyond that, that's not priced in yet," said Minori Uchida, chief currency analyst at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

The dollar rose as high as 96.71 yen, pipping the previous high of 96.60 and last stood around 96.40 yen, a gain of 0.1 percent from late U.S. levels.

The moves also came against a backdrop of optimism on the U.S. economy, with the Dow closing at yet another record high, while Wall Street's "fear gauge", the CBOE Volatility Index, hit its lowest since February 2007.

Positive risk sentiment, fuelled by Friday's solid U.S. jobs data, also lifted yields on U.S. Treasuries, which tend to have strong positive correlation with dollar/yen as higher yields are thought to attract more bond investments in that currency.

"Dollar/yen was already very bid overnight, consistent with the backup in U.S. Treasury yields. The Nikkei story has just given it a bit of a kick and it's certainly adding to yen weakness," said Sue Trinh, senior currency strategist at RBC in Hong Kong.

"Speculation of an inter-meeting easing is probably going to be a focus on the day. It won't be unprecedented to call an unscheduled meeting...it's not about emergency easing but if he were to do so, it's more symbolic and a signal to markets that he does mean business."

The BOJ's current chief Masaaki Shirakawa has said he would step down on March 19 with two deputy governors. The parliament is expected to approve Kuroda as the next governor by then to avoid a policy vacuum.

TARGET 100 YEN

"We had thought 95-96 yen would be the top of the range for the dollar, based on purchasing power parity, trade balance and interest rate gaps and so on. But now we see the dollar rising possibly to around 100 yen," Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi's Uchida said.

The Australian dollar touched 99.55 yen, a level not seen since August 2008, and edging towards the big round number of 100 yen as well.

The euro traded at 125.61 yen, less than two percent below a 34-month high around 127.71 reached last month.

Against the dollar, the common currency stood at $1.3028 , down 0.1 percent so far on the day and not far from three-month low of $1.2955 hit last Friday.

The euro is seen under pressure as the austerity-hit euro zone's economy is expected to face an uphill battle to recover from its recession.

Concerns about Italy's political crisis could soon resurface as parliament will convene on Friday and President Giorgio Napolitano is expected to begin formal consultations with party leaders on March 19 to assess whether a government can be formed.

The Australian dollar popped to a two-week high of $1.0313 , but gave up gains to trade at $1.0277, with its Feb. 15 high of $1.0375 seen as a major resistance.

Despite the latest gains in Wall Street shares, commodity prices have faltered, taking the shine out of commodity currencies such as the Aussie.

The price of iron ore, one of Australia's biggest export products, fell to its lowest since late December on slower steel demand in China.