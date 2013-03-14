* Dollar index holding near 7-month peak; euro at 3-mth lows
By Hideyuki Sano and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, March 14 The U.S. dollar hovered
near seven-month highs against a basket of currencies on
Thursday after bullish U.S. retail sales data fanned hopes the
economy can cope with the tax hikes and spending cuts that
kicked in this year.
The Australian dollar shot up to five-week highs after a
startlingly strong local employment report prompted traders to
abandon expectations of rate cuts in coming months in Australia.
The dollar index stood at 82.905, almost flat on the
day, but near Wednesday's seven-month high of 83.055 hit after
U.S. retail sales rose at their fastest clip in five months in
February. The report is the latest in a string of data
indicating the world's biggest economy is well onto a recovery
path.
While the improving economic picture is unlikely to compel
the Federal Reserve to reduce its monetary policy support any
time soon, it highlighted the resilience of the U.S. economy to
the so-called fiscal cliff comprising tax hikes in January and
spending cuts from March.
"It looks like the U.S. economy is on course to grow about
2.5 percent in the first quarter of this year. Where's the
cliff?" said Arihiro Nagata, foreign bond investment manager at
Sumitomo Mitsui Bank in Tokyo.
In contrast, economic weakness in the euro zone and
political uncertainty in Italy are weighing on the euro.
The common currency skidded to a three-month low of $1.2923
on Wednesday and last stood at $1.2950, slightly below
late U.S. levels, though bids from an Asian central bank gave it
a temporary support.
It has shed nearly 6 percent from a peak of $1.3711 set
early last month. Support is seen around $1.2906, a level
representing the 76.4 percent retracement of its
November-February rally.
The euro also slipped against the yen, dipping to 124.30 yen
and putting more distance from a 34-month peak of
127.71 set last month.
The yen found a reprieve also against the dollar, which fell
0.2 percent to 95.97 yen as Japanese companies
repatriated funds ahead of their financial year-end on March 31.
Still, expectations of aggressive policy easing from the
Bank of Japan are expected to underpin the dollar/yen, with many
traders looking to buy the greenback near 95 yen, for a retest
of 3 1/2-year high of 96.71 yen hit on Tuesday.
The British pound, which had been pummeled by expectations
of more quantitative easing from the Bank of England, gained 0.1
percent to $1.4940, extending its rebound from a
33-month low of $1.4832 hit on Tuesday.
"When sterling got all the way to 1.5 it was already
extremely cheap. The weakness in the UK economy has already been
priced in, so unless we see extreme signs of further weakness I
don't think it can slump any further," said Minori Uchida, chief
currency strategist at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
The biggest gainer of the day, however, was the Australian
dollar, which jumped after surprisingly strong Australian job
data quashed expectation of further rate cuts by the Reserve
Bank of Australia.
The Aussie gained 0.7 percent to $1.0370, rising as
high as $1.0383 at one point, its highest in more than five
weeks.
In contrast, investors took aim at the kiwi dollar after the
Reserve Bank of New Zealand pledged to keep its cash rate steady
at a record low 2.5 percent this year and even flagged a
possible cut should certain conditions be met.
The RBNZ also warned that worsening drought conditions
throughout the country could have a marked negative impact on
growth.
The kiwi slid to a 2-1/2 month low of $0.8162 and last stood
at $0.8181, down 0.1 percent on the day.
"The RBNZ has come across outwardly sounding more dovish
than last time, explicitly raising two-way risks around its
outlook," said Chris Tennent-Brown, FX economist at Commonwealth
Bank.
The South Korean won tumbled almost 1 percent to five-month
lows. The central bank held rates on Thursday but some
traders took comments from the governor as signalling there will
be rate cuts coordinated with proposed government stimulus
measures.
In Europe, the Swiss National Bank is also expected to hold
fire at its policy meeting, but will keep defending the lid it
set on the franc at least through 2013 and probably well into
2014, a Reuters poll found.
The franc was little changed around 1.2340 Swiss francs per
euro, well off the SNB's ceiling of 1.20.