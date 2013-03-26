* Euro inches up but still near 4-month low vs dollar
* Risk appetite fades on Cyprus deal fallout
By Sophie Knight and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, March 26 The euro languished near
four-month lows against the dollar on Tuesday, held back by
fears that future euro zone bank rescues will involve a tax on
depositors, while the yen struggled after Japan's central bank
chief reaffirmed a commitment to bold easing.
The common currency rose 0.1 percent to $1.2864 after
having hit a low near $1.2829 on Monday, its lowest level since
Nov. 22.
On Monday, the euro tumbled after the head of the Eurogroup,
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, said the rescue plan agreed for Cyprus will
serve as a model for dealing with future banking crises. That
reversed its earlier gain from relief that Cyprus had managed to
clinch a last-minute deal, avoiding an imminent bank collapse.
"While these comments were partly retracted, markets have
interpreted the message as an indication that private sector
bail-ins will need to play a greater role in any future bail
outs," said Vassili Serebriakov, strategist at BNP Paribas.
The euro's sharp falls against the yen, sterling, Swiss
franc and Australian dollar on Monday were exacerbated by
speculation of a credit rating downgrade for Italy, which is
struggling to form a government after an inconclusive election
last month.
On Tuesday, the euro saw lacklustre gains against all of
those currencies. It rose 0.1 percent against the yen to 121.13
yen, staying above Monday's one-month low of 120.08
yen.
The dollar held steady at 94.17 yen, finding some
support after the new Bank of Japan Governor, Haruhiko Kuroda,
reaffirmed his commitment to bold monetary easing to achieve 2
percent inflation.
The yen is still searching for fresh impetus to weaken after
reaching a 3-1/2 year low of 96.71 against the dollar on March
12. A near-term focal point is the BOJ's next policy meeting on
April 3-4.
"Buying the yen, which has increased on concern about Europe,
could accelerate on fears about Spain, lower yields on 10-year
U.S. Treasuries, and of course if the BOJ disappoints next
week," said Junya Tanase, chief FX strategist at JPMorgan Chase
Bank.