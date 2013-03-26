* Euro edges up but still near 4-month low vs dollar
* Risk appetite fades on worries over Cyprus deal fallout
By Sophie Knight and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, March 26 The euro languished near
four-month lows against the dollar on Tuesday, held back by
fears that future euro zone bank rescues could impose a burden
on depositors, while the yen struggled after Japan's central
bank chief reaffirmed a commitment to bold easing.
The common currency rose 0.2 percent to $1.2873 after
having hit a low near $1.2829 on Monday, its lowest level since
Nov. 22.
On Monday, the euro tumbled after the head of the Eurogroup,
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, said the rescue plan agreed for Cyprus will
serve as a model for dealing with future banking crises. He
later appeared to backtrack, saying Cyprus was a specific case
with exceptional challenges.
()
"While these comments were partly retracted, markets have
interpreted the message as an indication that private sector
bail-ins will need to play a greater role in any future bail
outs," said Vassili Serebriakov, strategist at BNP Paribas.
The euro's sharp falls against the yen, sterling, Swiss
franc and Australian dollar on Monday were exacerbated by
speculation of a credit rating downgrade for Italy, which is
struggling to form a government after an inconclusive election
last month.
On Tuesday, the euro saw lacklustre gains against the dollar
and the yen. The single currency rose 0.2 percent to 121.29 yen
, staying above Monday's one-month low of 120.08 yen.
The dollar held steady at 94.20 yen, finding some
support after the new Bank of Japan Governor, Haruhiko Kuroda,
reaffirmed his commitment to bold monetary easing to achieve 2
percent inflation.
The yen is still searching for fresh impetus to weaken after
reaching a 3-1/2-year low of 96.71 against the dollar on March
12. A near-term focal point is the BOJ's next policy meeting on
April 3-4.
"Buying the yen, which has increased on concern about
Europe, could accelerate on fears about Spain, lower yields on
10-year U.S. Treasuries, and of course if the BOJ disappoints
next week," said Junya Tanase, chief FX strategist at JPMorgan
Chase Bank in Tokyo.Œ