By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, April 2 The yen shot to a one-month high
against the dollar on Tuesday after softer-than-expected U.S.
manufacturing data prompted investors to sell the greenback.
But further gains for the Japanese currency could be limited
as investors wait to see what the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will
deliver at its April 3-4 policy meeting.
The BOJ is widely expected to ramp up its bond buying and to
extend the maturities of the bonds it purchases under new
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda. The market has already priced in hefty
easing from the central bank, making it hard for policymakers to
surprise investors.
The U.S. dollar came under pressure after data on Monday
showed slowing factory activity in March, raising concerns that
the economy is losing momentum due to government spending cuts.
The dollar initially found some support from bids at about
93.00 yen, but its drop gained steam once that level was
breached and stop-loss selling was triggered at around 92.90.
The dollar fell 0.5 percent to 92.80 yen, having
dropped to as low as 92.57 yen on trading platform EBS earlier
on Tuesday, its lowest since March 1.
"If the BOJ manage to surprise the market by introducing
easing that goes beyond what's already been supported then the
yen is likely to weaken... but with more U.S. data out before
the meeting, and other factors on the table, it could reach 90
yen," said Kenichi Asada, manager at Trust & Custody Services.
The yen also rose against the euro, which touched its lowest
level in about a month at 119.16 yen. The euro was
last down 0.5 percent against the yen at 119.30 yen.
Possible support for the euro lies at its late February low
of 118.74 yen.
"If the mood in Europe is risk-off then the yen is likely to
stay in focus today," said Asada of Trust & Custody Services.
However, a trader at a foreign fund said that it was
difficult to read too much into the yen's strength until
liquidity returned to normal later on Tuesday. European markets
stayed shut on Monday for the Easter holidays.
With the dollar under pressure, the euro edged up 0.1
percent to $1.2855, pulling away from a four-month trough
of $1.2750 plumbed last week as concerns intensified over the
consequences of Cyprus' bailout conditions.
However, upside for the common currency is limited due to
political uncertainty in Italy and worries about the region's
debt problem and dour economic outlook.
"As the fundamental outlook for the euro region turns
increasingly bleak, the ECB remains poised to strike a dovish
tone for monetary policy," said David Song, currency analyst at
DailyFX.
"We may see a growing number of central bank officials show
a greater willingness to push the benchmark interest rate to a
fresh record-low as the recession threatens price stability."
The European Central Bank holds its policy meeting on
Thursday, ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday.
The Australian dollar edged up 0.4 percent to $1.0462
. The Aussie dollar held firm even as Australia's
central bank repeated it had scope to ease policy further.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept its cash rate at a
record-matching low of 3.0 percent as expected, but left open
the possibility of more rate cuts if the economy failed to
respond to past monetary stimulus.