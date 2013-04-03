* Yen drifts off one-month high vs USD
* Euro slips versus dollar in the wake of weak data
* Markets wary ahead of central bank meetings
By Masayuki Kitano and Ian Chua
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, April 3 The yen and the euro
inched lower versus the dollar on Wednesday, with trading
largely characterized by a lack of conviction as markets awaited
policy decisions by the Bank of Japan and European Central Bank
on Thursday.
Yen bears are worried the BOJ, in its first policy review
under new governor Haruhiko Kuroda, might not live up to
expectations, as markets are already positioned for aggressive
stimulus measures.
The dollar firmed 0.1 percent to 93.52 yen, inching
away from a one-month low of 92.57 yen set on Tuesday. The
dollar was still some way off a 3-1/2 year high of 96.71 yen set
last month.
"The bar is high for the BOJ to meet or exceed market
expectations," said Roy Teo, FX strategist for ABN AMRO Bank in
Singapore.
Still, Kuroda will probably provide some forward guidance on
the prospects for further stimulus measures, and that may help
support the dollar against the yen, Teo said.
"I do see the 90 to 91 level as quite good support for
dollar/yen," he added.
Another possible short-term support for the dollar now lies
around 92.11 yen, which is the top of the cloud on the daily
Ichimoku chart, a popular technical analysis tool.
The BOJ is widely expected to ramp up its bond buying and
extend the maturities of the bonds it purchases at the April 3-4
policy gathering.
Kuroda said on Tuesday that he wants to combine two
different schemes that the central bank uses to purchase
government debt, reinforcing expectations of bold monetary
stimulus.
Combining the schemes would allow the BOJ to buy
longer-dated bonds more easily and clarify how much it is
expanding its balance sheet.
"Much of the BOJ dovishness is already priced in and traders
remain wary of jumping into short yen positions at current
levels," said Vassili Serebriakov, strategist at BNP Paribas.
Bets on a radical shift in the BOJ's monetary policy conduct
had lifted the dollar some 20.9 percent against the yen over the
previous two quarters.
Some traders said long positions in the dollar versus the
yen have likely been pared back somewhat over the past few
weeks, and that the lighter positioning may limit the scope of
any sell-on-fact type of drop in the dollar after the BOJ's
decision on Thursday.
"We have seen much profit taking into this (BOJ) meeting,"
said a trader at a Japanese bank in Singapore. The trader said
he did not agree with a view held by some in the market that
traders were still very long the dollar against the yen.
"I feel this market to be a bit flattish to slightly long
(the dollar)," the trader said, adding that market players now
seemed to be expecting the dollar to trade in a 91 to 96 yen
range.
Meanwhile, the euro slipped 0.1 percent versus the dollar to
$1.2805, staying within sight of a four-month low of
$1.2750 set last week.
The single currency has been on the back foot after a
business survey showed on Tuesday that manufacturing across the
euro zone fell deeper into decline in March.
This has prompted expectations European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi would strike a more dovish tone at
Thursday's monetary policy meeting. The ECB is widely expected
to keep interest rates unchanged at a record low of 0.75 percent
at this week's meeting.