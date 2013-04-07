* Yen dives in early Asia, USD up more than a full yen
* Nikkei reports BOJ to begin buying longer-dated bonds this
week
SYDNEY, April 8 The yen resumed its precipitous
slide early Monday to hit fresh lows against a host of major
currencies as reports the Bank of Japan would begin buying
longer-dated bonds immediately underlined its determination to
beat deflation.
The U.S. dollar jumped a full yen in early Asian trading to
hit 98.78 yen, the highest since June 2009. The euro
climbed as far as 128.32 yen, its highest since
January 2010.
Dealers were impressed by a Nikkei report the central bank
would this week buy 1.2 trillion yen of government bonds with a
maturity of over five years, showing a sense of urgency alien to
the BOJ of old.
Analysts assume the flood of new money will be partly used
by Japanese investors to buy higher yielding assets abroad, so
putting downward pressure on the yen.
"We have re-established a broad basket of JPY shorts in
light of last week's BoJ aggressive actions," wrote analysts
from JPMorgan in a client report. "Radical monetary measures
were needed to re-invigorate the downtrend in the yen, and on
this front the BoJ has over delivered."
JPMorgan had re-established long positions in USD/JPY and
also favoured the Australian dollar and Brazilian real as carry
trades against the yen.
The Aussie dollar soared to 102.32 yen, the
highest since July 2008.