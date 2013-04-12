* Dollar dips vs yen, but not too far from 100 yen

* Greenback up about 7 pct vs yen since BOJ's easing

By Masayuki Kitano

SINGAPORE, April 12 The dollar edged lower versus the yen on Friday but stayed within striking distance of 100 yen, with the Bank of Japan's radical monetary stimulus seen likely to keep the yen under pressure.

The greenback has gained roughly 7 percent from about 92.90 yen since the BOJ pledged last week to inject about $1.4 trillion into the Japanese economy in less than two years to achieve its target of 2 percent inflation.

The dollar slipped 0.3 percent from late U.S. trade on Thursday to 99.47 yen. The dollar had hit a high of 99.95 yen on Thursday on trading platform EBS, its highest level versus the Japanese currency since April 2009.

The greenback has come tantalisingly close to 100 yen this week, but its rise has been rebuffed by options-related offers, traders say.

Analysts have been quick to revise up their forecasts for dollar/yen with Societe Generale analysts now targeting an eventual rise to 110, up from 103 previously.

David Rodriguez, strategist at DailyFX, said it was only a matter of time before the 100-level is taken out.

"Recent market moves emphasise that traders should not fight the Bank of Japan," he said in a client note.

The yen showed little reaction to comments from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Friday.

Kuroda said the BOJ has taken all necessary steps to meet its 2 percent inflation target in two years and will try to minimise the market disruption from its massive bond buying.

The euro slipped 0.1 percent to 130.45 yen, having pulled back from a three-year high of 131.10 yen set on Thursday.

Against the dollar, the euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.3113 .

The BOJ's sweeping monetary stimulus has put the focus on whether Japanese investors will increase their overseas investment.

Market players were watching to see whether "a wall of money" will flood out of Japan and head toward overseas assets, said Rob Ryan, a strategist for RBS in Singapore.

Ryan, however, said he was sceptical that Japanese institutional investors would drastically increase their overall exposure to foreign exchange risk at this point, even if a few currencies such as the Australian dollar hold some attraction.

"If you look on a risk-adjusted basis...given the currency volatility, can you sit there and invest large amounts of your portfolio in unhedged bonds? The answer is no. Not while yields are offering marginal pick-up," he said.

Japanese capital flows data released on Thursday showed no signs of any increase in Japanese capital outflows in the wake of the BOJ's easing, or even since the start of the year.

The data showed that Japanese investors sold a net 1.145 trillion yen ($11.5 billion) worth of foreign bonds last week, the biggest selling in a year, as they cashed in gains at the start of Japan's financial year.

Since the beginning of January, Japanese investors have repatriated a total of 8.02 trillion yen, including their flows in overseas equities and money market instruments as well as foreign bonds, according to the data.