* Aussie and Kiwi lifted by surprisingly strong jobs numbers
* Euro buoyed by German data
* Dollar shy of 100 yen, Japanese investors slow to buy
foreign debt -trader
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, May 9 The Australian and New Zealand
currencies bounced on Thursday after both countries posted
stellar jobs data, while the euro held near a one-week high
against the dollar after upbeat German factory activity
continued to bolster sentiment.
Investors drove the Aussie up 0.6 percent to
$1.0232 after data showed jobs surged by 50,100 jobs in April,
well above a median estimate of 12,000 in a Reuters poll.
The move helped the Australian dollar recover from a
two-month low of $1.0155 struck on Tuesday, after the central
bank cut interest rates to a record low.
The Kiwi also rose over half a U.S. cent to $0.8451
, jumping as high as $0.8470, after data showed
unemployment falling to a three-year low in the March quarter
and a hefty increase in full-time jobs.
That helped it pulled away from a trough of $0.8360 plumbed
on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand confirmed it
had intervened to cap what it saw as an overvalued currency.
"The employment data was a catch-up with the rest of the
data. The rest of the economy was doing well and the employment
data was the outlier. It's now more consistent with other data
we've had from New Zealand," said Bill Diviney, currency
strategist at Barclays.
Diviney added that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand would
have to meet strict criteria to intervene on a larger scale,
such as the exchange rate being unjustified by fundamentals.
"If you look at the yield differential between New Zealand
and the U.S., the Kiwi is trading in line with that. I think it
would be difficult for them to make a case."
Against the euro, the Aussie jumped 0.7 percent to 1.2836
, pulling further away from a two-month low hit
against the common currency on April 23.
The euro inched up 0.1 percent to $1.3155, failing to
build on the one-week high of $1.322 hit on Wednesday. Initial
resistance is seen around the May 1 peak of $1.3243, with a
break there taking it back to levels not seen since February.
"The impact of the ECB rate cut was limited. In the
short-term the euro might attempt a move lower but on the other
hand there's fewer people betting on a long-term downwards
move," said Jun Kitazawa, senior vice president of FX at Brown
Brothers Harriman.
Investors warmed to the common currency after German
industrial output unexpectedly jumped in March, fanning hopes
that Europe's top economy is gaining traction.
The move also came after a European Central Bank Executive
Board member said the bank was not a "toothless tiger" and still
had tools to deploy should the euro zone continue to worsen
after last week's cut in interest rates to a record low.
Against the yen, the common currency dipped 0.2 percent to
129.91, but was not far off a three-week high of 130.43
hit on Wednesday.
The dollar also pulled back against the Japanese currency,
dropping 0.3 percent to 98.72 yen.
Some analysts say the greenback's inability to pierce the
100 yen level over the past few weeks is a result of Japanese
investors purchasing yen to buy domestic stocks as the Nikkei
index shoots to five-year highs.
The dollar has trodden water against the yen for the past
month, after surging against the Japanese currency on April 4,
when the Bank of Japan launched an audacious monetary easing
programme to purchase 7.5 trillion yen worth of government bonds
every month. The Nikkei has shot up 13.8 percent since then,
and is up 66 percent since mid-November.
"Whereas for much of this rally it was exporters doing well
on expectations of a weaker yen, the market is now starting to
price in domestic growth prospects, not just the
outward-oriented parts of the Nikkei," Barclays' Diviney said.
However, market participants say yen selling may increase if
the domestic investors finally begin to shift into foreign debt,
a move speculated upon since the April 4 BOJ easing was
announced.
"It's taken time because Japanese investors move very slowly
and have been concerned about the currency risk with foreign
bonds. But now there's no yield on Japanese bonds they have two
choices: go after domestic stocks or buy debt overseas," said a
trader at a domestic bank.
"We're starting to hear that more retail investors and
investment trusts are making that shift, which should increase
yen selling, but it's going to be slow and gradual," he said.