* Dollar, euro near multi-year highs against yen
* Aussie lacklustre, at 11-month low versus broadly strong
dollar
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, May 13 The yen fell below the 102 level
to the dollar on Monday after Tokyo escaped direct criticism of
its aggressive monetary easing programme at the Group of Seven
meeting over the weekend, putting the Japanese currency on track
for further declines in the short run.
The dollar rose 0.2 percent to 101.87 yen after
breaking through reported resistance at 102 yen to jump as high
as 102.15 in early Asian trade, its highest level since October
2008.
"There was a feeling of 'at last!' when it passed 100 among
investors who have been selling yen for the last month," said
Bart Wakabayashi, head of forex at State Street.
"Some people see 95 as the base of this trading range but it
is possible 100 could become the bottom from here."
Any wariness about selling the yen last week ahead of the G7
meeting vanished after Japan escaped censure for the aggressive
monetary easing programme unleashed by the Bank of Japan on
April 4. Britain's finance minister George Osborne said that the
G7's pledge to not target exchange rates had been adhered to.
Analysts and traders both say the dollar was tipped over the
psychologically important 100 yen level last week due to signs
of improvement in the U.S. labour market rather than as a result
of the BOJ's actions. Data showing Japanese investors are buying
more foreign assets also accelerated the yen's plunge on Friday.
"Getting over 100 was largely due to dollar strength across
the board, which makes it difficult to judge just where the
dollar-yen is headed," said Minori Uchida, chief FX analyst at
the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
Uchida said that the April 2009 high of 101.45 had been a
focal point, but after the dollar sailed easily past that level
on Friday there is little consensus on where the next block of
resistance lies.
"If or when it gets to 105 then people might start to say
it's too weak--but on the other hand, people might be placated
if the rally in the Nikkei continues," he added.
The Japanese currency has lost 10 percent against the U.S.
currency since the Bank of Japan announced a sweeping monetary
expansion campaign on April 4, and has slid 27 percent since
mid-November. The Nikkei has skyrocketed 71 percent in those six
months.
The dollar index edged up 0.1 percent to 83.231 on
Monday after jumping to a six-week high of 83.438 on Friday, as
the Antipodean currencies remained under pressure.
The Australian dollar sagged 0.4 percent on Monday to
$0.9979 after falling below parity on Friday to
$0.9961, its lowest since June 2012.
State Street's Wakabayashi said the Reserve Bank of
Australia's surprise rate cut last week and lowering of its
inflation forecast had somewhat knocked the shine off the
currency.
"The most attractive thing about the Aussie was the yield
spread, so if that narrows it is obviously less desirable," he
said.
"Some people feel quite uncomfortable with it being above $1
and prefer to see its range as $0.80-$1," Wakabayashi added.
The Kiwi was also off, losing 0.4 percent to
$0.8273 and hanging near a two-month low tapped in the previous
session after an admission of currency intervention from the
central bank spooked investors last week.
The euro slipped 0.1 percent to 132.19 yen
after scaling 132.39 yen in early Asian trade, its highest since
January 2010. Against the broadly strong dollar, the common
currency dropped 0.1 percent to 1.2973, close to a one-month low
of $1.2935 hit on Friday.