* Profit-taking knocks dollar off 5-week high
* Yen-selling curbed by sharp rise in Japan bond yields
* Euro hampered by fresh talk of negative interest rates
* Dollar still underpinned by Fed's QE exit expectations
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, May 14 The dollar slipped from a
five-week high against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday
as market players locked in profits ahead of a series of U.S.
economic data that could determine whether the Federal Reserve
is ready to roll back its stimulus program.
While factors cited as a possible trigger for profit-taking
were wide-ranging, from a sharp sell-off in Japanese government
bonds and real estate investment trusts (REITs) to a media
report on hedge funds' buying the euro, traders agree that they
were just an excuse.
"The pace of the dollar's rise has been rapid so it is only
natural to see counter-flows," said a senior trader at a Western
bank.
The dollar index slipped 0.3 percent to
83.049, dropping further from a five week high of 83.438 hit on
Friday, with resistance seen at its April high of 83.494.
Against the yen, the dollar dropped 0.5 percent in Asia to
101.39 yen, having pulled back from a 4 1/2-year high of
102.15 yen set on Monday.
Japanese Reits, which had surged on Japan's
aggressive stimulus, tumbled to a 2 1/2-month low, which some
traders speculate may have prompted investors to make up for the
losses by taking profits elsewhere.
Also putting a brake on yen-selling is a spike in Japanese
government bond yields, which reduces the relative attraction of
foreign bonds for Japanese investors.
The 10-year JGB yield shot up to a nine-month high of 0.855
percent, having risen more than a quarter of one
percentage point in the past three sessions.
The euro also gained 0.25 percent to $1.3005, edging
away from five-week lows of $1.2935 hit on Friday.
Traders say a Financial Times report that hedge funds are no
longer wary of a collapse in the euro may have helped to
exaggerate price moves.
Still, on the whole, the greenback was underpinned by data
showing U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rose in April as
households bought automobiles, building materials and a range of
other goods.
"The dollar/yen may be consolidating around 100-102.50 yen
for now. But if upcoming U.S. economic data is strong, the
dollar could pick up momentum again," said Hiroshi Maeba, head
of FX trading at UBS in Tokyo.
This week will see a raft of U.S. data, including
Wednesday's industrial production, housing starts and consumer
prices on Thursday and consumer sentiment data on Friday.
The increase in core retail sales, coming on the heels of
relatively strong job growth over the last three months,
strengthened expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could scale
back its asset-buying programme later this year.
Such views stood out as many of the world's other central
banks are looking to loosen their policy, with the Bank of Japan
just into one month of its massive two-year stimulus plan.
European Central Bank policymaker Ignazio Visco said on
Monday the central bank may opt for negative deposit rates.
If the ECB did push its deposit rate into negative
territory, banks would effectively be charged for parking spare
cash they do not lend, and gives investors strong incentives not
to hold euro cash.
With the Fed's possible exit from stimulus becoming a key
focus, market players will be closely looking to comments from
Fed speakers later this week.
Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Charles
Plosser will be speaking at 0600 GMT. Chairman Ben Bernanke will
deliver testimony on May 22 before the Joint Economic Committee
of Congress.
The Australian dollar also rose 0.4 percent to $0.9995
, though it stayed near a 11-month low of $0.9940 hit on
Monday as the currency also faces headwinds from a fall in
commodity prices.