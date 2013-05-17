* San Francisco Fed's Williams say Fed could end QE this
year
* Dollar index near its July peak
* Dollar/yen near 4 1/2-year high, euro/dollar near 6-week
low
* Aussie pressured the most, implied volatility spikes
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, May 17 The U.S. dollar held firm near a
10-month high against a basket of major currencies on Friday
after a regional Fed chief, long seen as a policy dove, said the
Fed could begin easing up on stimulus this summer and end it
late this year.
Remarks by John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve
Bank of San Francisco, moved markets as investors see his
thinking close to that of the Fed's top officials such as
Chairman Ben Bernanke and Vice Chair Janet Yellen.
"At the previous policy meeting, the Fed essentially said
whether it will reduce or expand its bond buying is 50-50. But
markets are now suspicious that Bernanke may signal it's
something like 55-45 when he testifies in the congress on May
22," said Minori Uchida, chief FX analyst at the Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
The dollar index , which measures the
currency's value against a basket of six major currencies, stood
at 83.736, near 10-month high of 84.094 set on Wednesday.
A break of its July peak of 84.100 could open the way for a
test of 84.929, a 76.4 percent retracement of its fall from 2010
peak of 88.708 to near three-year low of 72.696 hit in 2011.
But Mitsubishi's Uchida said barring further evidence the
Fed is moving towards scaling back stimulus, the dollar index
could peak out around the current level.
"U.S. bond prices gained sharply yesterday despite William's
comments. Each market has its own interpretation now and there's
no broad consensus on the Fed's stance yet," he said.
Against the yen, which has been slipping constantly since
Japan started pushing for aggressive monetary easing in
November, the dollar fetched 102.22 yen, near Wednesday's
4 1/2-year high of 102.77 yen.
Remarks by San Francisco Fed's Williams came as hawks at the
Fed, such as Dallas Fed chief Richard Fisher, called for
stopping the Fed's buying of mortgage-backed bonds, citing
improvements in the housing market.
Although Williams did say he wanted to see further job gains
to have more conviction, his comments helped the dollar wipe out
losses triggered by soft data on U.S. regional manufacturing
activity and employment.
Factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region contracted
in May as new orders fell to their lowest level in almost a
year.
Other data on Thursday showed a spike in new claims for
jobless benefits last week as well as soft underlying inflation
that could point to weak demand in the economy.
A resurgent dollar pushed the euro near six-week low.
The common currency stood at $1.2882, near six-week
low of $1.2843 touched on Wednesday.
Speculation about the Fed's possible exit from stimulus is
having the most pronounced impact on the Australian dollar,
which has enjoyed the status of highest-yielding major for
years.
The Australian dollar traded at $0.9822, after
hitting an 11-month low of $0.9796 on Thursday. The Aussie was
also hurt by a a fall in commodity prices in recent months
raises concerns about slowdown in China, the biggest buyer of
Australia's natural resource exports.
Implied volatilities on the Aussie have shot up in the past
few days, with one-month volatility near an eight-month high
, suggesting investors are expecting mercurial trade
ahead.