* Yen jumps after Japanese official says it has weakened
enough
* Other major currencies subdued ahead of key events this
week
* BOJ meeting, Bernanke's Congressional testimony in focus
* Dollar index off near-3-yr high
By Sophie Knight and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, May 20 The yen reversed from a
4-1/2-year low against the dollar on Monday after Japan's
economy minister suggested the government might be satisfied
with its current level, following a sharp decline over the past
six months.
The dollar dropped 0.6 percent to 102.65, having slid
about 1 percent to 102.00. The euro lost 0.6 percent to 131.87
after plumbing 131.05. Support is seen around
131.10, with resistance above 132.55.
Just last Friday, the dollar reached a 4-1/2-year high of
103.32, while the euro hovered near a 3-1/2-year peak of 132.78.
The turnaround came after Japan's economy minister, Akira
Amari, said the yen's excessive strength has largely corrected
and further weakness in the currency could damage Japan's
economy.
"I think the reaction we saw this morning was a bit
overdone," said Bart Wakabayashi, head of forex at State Street
Global Markets, adding that typically thin trade in Asia's early
morning exacerbated the reversal.
"There was a big disappointment at the weekend with Bernanke
not really saying anything at all, so markets were looking for
some instigator of volatility. They found that in Amari."
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke made no reference
to monetary policy or the immediate outlook for the U.S. economy
in prepared remarks to graduates of Bard College at Simon's
Rock, Massachusetts, at the weekend.
However, Wakabayashi said that concerns about a weak yen are
warranted, given the rising import and energy costs for
resource-poor Japan.
The yen has tumbled some 27 percent since mid-November, when
Prime Minister Abe first looked likely to win a general election
and bring in sweeping economic reforms.
Ten percent of that slide came after the Bank of Japan
unleashed the world's most intense burst of stimulus last month,
promising to inject $1.4 trillion into the economy in less than
two years to meet its pledge of achieving 2 percent inflation in
roughly two years.
At its May 21-22 policy meeting, the BOJ is expected to hold
off on easing policy further, but may fine-tune its market
operations to stem recent volatility in the bond market.
In contrast, expectations are rising that the the Federal
Reserve will wind down its Quantitative Easing (QE) programme
some time this year, after a flurry of upbeat U.S. data in the
past few weeks has shown an improving economic landscape.
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar
slipped 0.2 percent to 84.093, retreating from Friday's high of
84.371, its highest level since July 2010.
Data out on Friday showed currency speculators had increased
their bets in favour of the U.S. dollar to the highest in 11
months in the week ended May 14.
However, dollar bulls will be keeping a close eye on
Bernanke's testimony to Congress later in the week, given that
he has showed no signs of wanting to taper the Fed's
bond-buying, or QE programme any time soon.
"We expect Bernanke to reiterate the Fed's commitment to an
accommodative policy stance, while sticking to the latest policy
statement in terms of cost and benefit of further QE, that it is
prepared to increase or decrease the size of purchases as the
economy evolves," analysts at Barclays Capital wrote in a client
note.
The euro was steady against the dollar, buying $1.2836
, hanging near a one-month low of $1.2796 reached on
Friday. The European Central Bank has said that it could
consider cutting deposit rates to below zero if economic
conditions worsen.
The Antipodean currencies clawed back ground on Monday after
the dollar's broad strength forced them to take a back seat the
previous week.
The Australian dollar gained 0.5 percent to $0.9771
after plunging to an 11-month low of $0.9711 on Friday, marking
a nearly 6 percent slide so far this month. Against the yen
, it has only chalked up a 3.2 percent gain since the
BOJ announced its audacious easing plan.
The Aussie lost some of its shine after an unexpected rate
cut from the central bank, which sharpened the spotlight on a
lacklustre recovery in Chinese demand for natural resources.
"The Aussie is a lot easier to sell off than the Kiwi
because of its more obvious correlation with China's economy,"
said Yoshio Takahashi, currency strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
"At the moment it is the weakest of the three commodity
currencies, with the Canadian dollar in top place."
On Monday, the New Zealand dollar gained 0.8
percent to $0.8109. It has dropped 5.1 percent this month so
far. The Canadian dollar, which has gained 3.6 percent
this year, dropped 0.1 percent to $1.0277 on Monday.