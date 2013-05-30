* Yen pulls away from nearly three-week high against dollar
* Fed QE tapering viewed as less imminent - strategist
* Aussie bounces against dollar and Kiwi
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, May 30 The dollar remained under pressure
against the yen on Thursday as Japanese shares took another
sharp tumble, pushing investors to unwind their dollar-hedges on
the Nikkei and head for the safe-haven yen.
The greenback last bought 100.80 yen after hitting 100.56
, its lowest since May 10.
The fall came a day after it lost 1.2 percent as U.S.
Treasury yields toppled from a 13-month high as investors
wavered over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will wind down its
monthly bond buying.
Trading of the dollar-yen in U.S. trading hours is dominated
by investor sentiment on whether a pullback in monetary stimulus
is imminent or not. But market participants in Tokyo say that
volatility in the Japanese equity and debt markets have a larger
impact during Asian trading hours.
"It may seem illogical (for the forex market to follow the
Nikkei), but a weaker yen led to optimism for stocks before, so
right now the Nikkei's retreat has initiated a fall in the
dollar-yen too," said Masashi Murata, senior currency strategist
at Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
On Thursday, the dollar-yen held steady even as the Nikkei
dropped 3.5 percent by mid-afternoon thanks to dollar bids from
importers and pension funds.
"My guess is that the trust banks need to buy dollars right
now. The pension funds that were buying until the end of March
have come back again and are trying to do a kind of
price-keeping operation," said a trader at a major Japanese
bank.
However, it could not stay immune to the Japanese
benchmark's slide to 5.2 percent by the close that took it
further away from a 5-1/2 week high hit on May 23.
Volatility in the bond market has also thrown a spanner in
the works for Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who said
the audacious easing scheme he launched on April 4 was aimed at
pushing down rates across the yield curve.
Instead, concerns about decreasing liquidity pushed the
10-year Japanese government bond yield to 1 percent last
Thursday, its highest in over a year. With rising U.S. Treasury
yields keeping it elevated, it hovered stubbornly at 0.900 on
Thursday.
Some market participants had expected the BOJ's easing would
pressure JGB yields and send Japanese investors in search of
higher yields abroad. But finance ministry data on Thursday
showed they sold 1.117 trillion yen ($11.1 billion) worth of
foreign bonds last week, the second straight week of net
selling, as they resumed repatriating overseas investments.
"Kuroda plays a key role for 'Abenomics', and he has been
persistently sticking with the same message since April 4. But
market participants are getting frustrated and starting to
distrust him - they want him to stabilise the bond market," said
Murata of Brown Brothers Harriman.
On Thursday, Kuroda said the BOJ will try to stem volatility
in the JGB market to push down long-term yields.
The dollar index dropped 0.3 percent to 83.594
on Thursday, pulling away from a 3-year high of 84.498 hit a
week ago after benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields
eased to 2.12 percent on Wednesday.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke told a congressional
panel last week that a decision on whether to scale back the
Fed's current monthly pace of $85 billion in asset purchases
could come at one of the central bank's "next few meetings"
depending on economic data.
But most strategists expect rising expectations of QE
tapering to lift Treasury yields and bolster the greenback in
the months ahead. Societe Generale expects the U.S. benchmark
yield to rise to 2.75 percent by the end of the year, from its
current level of around 2.12 percent.
Against a weaker dollar, the euro added 0.3 percent to
$1.2952, just a tad away from May 22's one-week high
of $1.2998, after being bolstered by a bigger-than-expected rise
in German inflation.
The Australian dollar staged a small recovery rally
after data showed upbeat business investments in 2013/14,
prompting investors to trim their bearish bets for further
policy easing. The Aussie rose 0.5 percent to $0.9678.
Against the New Zealand dollar it also pulled
away from a 4-1/2-year low of 1.811 struck on Wednesday to
1.1923.